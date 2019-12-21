AUBURN — Auburn flexed its muscle on the way to 11-0.
Big Austin Wiley powered his way to a double-double, fellow senior J’Von McCormick heated up in the second half, and the Auburn men’s basketball team beat Lehigh 74-51 on Saturday night in Auburn Arena.
Wiley finished with 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. He had 10 and 10 early in the second half as Auburn started to stretch its lead to double digits.
Then McCormick put it away with three straight 3-pointers late in the game that put Auburn up 61-44 with 5:10 left.
McCormick scored 18, with 13 coming in the second half alone.
Lehigh was held to a season-low in scoring — Auburn’s defense leading the way again going into its final tune-up with Lipscomb on Dec. 29 before the start of SEC play.
“We’re getting a little of an identity,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said, “of our ability to make plays, turn people over, and create some offense from our defense — which we talked about all season is really our biggest opportunity to win games.”
Anfernee McLemore recorded nine points, seven rebounds and six blocks in another impressive performance playing down-low with Wiley. The two helped Auburn out-muscle Lehigh on the visitors’ way to 3-8 on the season, and helped pick Auburn up from a sluggish start.
Auburn missed its first 10 shots from 3-point range and trailed by seven points late in the first half before a big 14-0 swing put Auburn up 27-20 at the break.
“We just came out with a better energy,” Wiley said of the team’s 47-point second half. “We came out flat the first half, and we can’t do that, especially against teams like this, and we know we definitely can’t do it against better opponents.
“So we’ve just got to do better at that.”
Wiley recorded his fourth double-double so far this season.
Another senior, Samir Doughty, helped wake Auburn from that slow start. The Tigers trailed 20-13 before Doughty finally hit Auburn’s first 3-pointer with just less than six minutes left in the first half.
That kick-started the 14-0 run for Auburn going into the locker room. Auburn trailed by seven at that point but was up by seven by the half.
In the second half, Lehigh cut Auburn’s lead down to four before Doughty was a part of some more timely scoring for the Tigers.
Back-to-back Doughty assists helped push it from 35-31 to 39-31, the first leading to a Danjel Purifoy slam before the second led to an Allen Flanigan lay-in — all before McLemore drained a 3-pointer to give Auburn a double-digit advantage at 42-31 with 13:12 left.
Auburn cruised from there, with McCormick igniting the Auburn Arena crowd late. He stretched a 10-point lead at 52-42 to 58-42 with two straight 3-pointers, then countered a Lehigh score with yet another 3-ball to make it 61-44 with 5:13 to go.
“It just felt like I couldn’t miss,” McCormick said of that stretch.
After the Lipscomb game, Auburn opens the SEC season on Jan. 4 at Mississippi State.
