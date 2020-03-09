AUBURN - It’s no secret what brought Arryn Siposs around the world to Auburn.
Now he’s a few kicks closer to his ultimate goal.
The former Auburn punter from Australia boomed a few more punts for NFL scouts on Friday at Auburn’s Pro Day — following up his performance at the NFL Combine a week earlier in Indianapolis, and taking another step in his transition from a pro in Australian rules football to a pro in the American game.
Siposs said he’s been asked to kick more spiral punts for the pro scouts recently, as he was usually asked to kick end-over-end at Auburn and all that film is already out there.
By showing a little more of his versatility lately, Siposs hopes he’s garnered some more attention.
Siposs punted for Auburn for two years, coming over after shoulder injuries derailed his career as an Australian rules player and hoping to join a trend of players going through the college ranks in the hopes of earning a punting job in the NFL.
Siposs had one year of college eligibility remaining, but it couldn’t have been a huge surprise when the 27-year-old declared early.
For Siposs, like so many others, the NFL has always been the ultimate goal.
“It’d mean everything, honestly,” Siposs said, of finally getting that opportunity.
“I came over here to be able to go and do that. So it’s a mission to be able to go out and get that done, and not just for one season or two seasons but to play in the league for eight-plus seasons and really be able to be effective in my role — that would mean everything to me.”
It’s a journey that’s taken him almost 10,000 miles.
Now he’s coming that much closer.
“Not many people knew that I was able to kick the spiral, and I was able to go and do that last week at the Combine and hopefully show it here today too,” Siposs said Friday at Pro Day. “Hopefully I’ve gained a bit of interest from that, because I feel like I’ve got really good control and really good direction when I do do that.
“Yeah, it’s been awesome,” he grinned.
Auburn benefited from adding Siposs out of that pipeline of punters coming from Australia to America. Before Auburn, Siposs worked with Prokick Australia, a group that has produced Australian NFL punters like Jordan Berry, Mitch Wishnowsky and Michael Dickson.
Siposs said he’s been in close contact with just about all of them as he makes his own jump.
“They’ve probably been the three that I’ve gone to a lot to try and get a bit of knowledge about the whole process,” he said of that trio. “I spoke to (Dickson) a lot because he left early as well.”
Dickson left Texas early and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
“I just kind of wanted to see how he went about it and things like that,” Siposs said. “Those guys have been great for me. … It’s been good to be able to talk to those guys.”
Through it all, of course, Siposs has enjoyed the ride, and it was more of the same Friday at Auburn’s Pro Day as Siposs got the chance to showcase his skill in from of scouts and representatives from all 32 NFL teams and some from the Canadian Football League, too.
“It’s interesting, I would say,” he smiled at Pro Day. “It’s certainly not like this at home. Obviously, double the amount of teams and that — so it’s interesting.
“But I mean, it’s a great experience to be able to come here and try to showcase what you’ve got in front of teams. It’s been a great journey so far. No, it’s not over just yet, but look it’s a great opportunity to come and show what you’ve got in front of some big-time guys.”
The NFL Draft is set to open April 23.
Auburn’s returning players open practice on March 16, for a spring camp set to run until the A-Day game scheduled for April 11.
