AUBURN — Bo Nix has been told about it his whole life.
But until he’s there, under the quaking sound of Tiger Stadium, he knows there’s no way of knowing exactly what he’s in for in Death Valley.
Auburn plays at LSU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. — with LSU’s dreaded home-field advantage awaiting Auburn three weeks after its struggles at The Swamp in Florida, and with Auburn knowing it’ll have to prepare to make critical communication amid deafening noise this weekend in another one of college football’s most hostile environments.
Respect is a fine place to start. And Nix has plenty of that for the raucous coliseum he’s getting set to enter.
“Until you’re there in person, nobody can really fathom how loud it is,” Nix said.
His Auburn team is 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in the SEC, ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 going into its top-10 showdown with No. 2 LSU, standing a perfect 7-0 and 3-0.
Auburn’s freshman quarterback was speaking Tuesday, talking about how his father, Patrick Nix, has told him plenty about his own experiences in Death Valley.
He heard the “phantom whistle” there in 1995 — on a play that saw him dropped down for a safety in Baton Rouge during his senior year as Auburn’s quarterback, after he pulled up in the pocked in the end zone swearing he had heard a whistle signaling to stop play amid all the raucous noise. LSU famously claims the cheers in Tiger Stadium registered like an earthquake on a campus seismograph when LSU beat Auburn there in the final minutes in 1988. Auburn hasn’t won at Tiger Stadium since 1999.
In short: “They call it Death Valley for a reason,” Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz said this week.
And Auburn’s going to adjust. Gus Malzahn has admitted the crowd noise in The Swamp got to his Tigers during the coach’s first-ever trip there on Oct. 5. Auburn lost 24-13.
This Saturday will mark Bo Nix’s first-ever trip to Tiger Stadium.
Nix said last Saturday after the Arkansas game that the offense could do less checks at the line of scrimmage at LSU, trying to eliminate some of that pre-snap communication that kind of rocking crowd noise makes so difficult.
Malzahn says those adjustments have been one of Auburn’s focuses ever since that loss. Auburn hit a bye the week after that one before kicking off the second half of its season with a 51-10 over Arkansas last Saturday.
“We didn’t handle the noise very good against Florida,” Malzahn said. “We’ve been focused on that off-week, and then even last week.
“So, really, expecting our guys to handle the noise better and communicate better than we did at Florida.”
Malzahn didn’t seem to want to tip his hand during his press conference, but he said there are some “little wrinkles” the staff thinks the team can employ to help with communication there.
For Nix himself, he’s hoping that experience in The Swamp will pay off as he learns from it.
“We work on crowd noise really every week, especially when we go on the road, because we know it’s going to be loud. Any SEC environment is pretty loud,” Nix said. “Florida, I felt like it was more on me than it was anybody else. I didn’t do a good enough job communicating with others, of being loud enough. I fully take that on myself.
“But, going forward I think that the Florida game did help, obviously, a lot, just from experience and being there and doing that.”
He’s embracing the challenge, just like the rest of his teammates, which is a good thing for Auburn.
Like it or not, it’s going to be loud.
“I have never been to a game at LSU — which I probably should have considering how loud it’s probably going to be,” Nix said. “I know I’m looking forward to it, especially with all the things I’ve heard, all the good things about the stadium and the atmosphere.
“I’m looking forward to it.”
