AUBURN - Bo Nix has a lot of catching up to do with some of his new close friends.
Auburn hired new offensive coordinator Chad Morris a couple weeks ago, and then signed four new wide receivers shortly after that, bringing plenty of new faces to the Auburn offense — and as the Tigers start to turn the page to 2020, it’s time they all got to know one another.
Nix has already gotten started on that effort. He soaked up pointers from Morris in the coach’s first week of practice in Auburn. It won’t be long before he’s throwing passes with those new signees, too.
Nix is gearing up for Year 2 in college football, and he’s always known he could never do it alone. For him to take the next step next season, he’ll have to make that stride with those around him.
First thing’s first: Auburn plans to win the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 against Minnesota. At noon that day on ESPN, Nix and his teammates are bent on sending their seniors out with a bang, and launching the returning team into 2020.
Then there’s building that rapport, from coach to quarterback to receiver — and he’s already working on that.
“I’ll just continue to learn things about him, learn how he does things — because every coach will do things differently,” Nix said last week in Auburn, as Morris started to pace around practices. Morris’ focus during bowl workouts has just been on getting acclimated to Auburn’s system and getting to know players — but that hasn’t stopped Nix from trying to pick his brain. “So I’ll just continue to learn him, and he’ll continue to learn me,” Nix said.
“Hopefully we can be a great team.”
Enter those four receivers to be another part of that team: Kobe Hudson from Troup County High School in Georgia, Elijah Canion from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida, Ze’Vion Capers from Denmark High School in Georgia, and JJ Evans from Montevallo High.
“All four of those guys are playmakers,” head coach Gus Malzahn said shortly after signing them.
“We’re excited,” he smiled. “And I know Bo Nix is excited that we got all four of them.”
He’ll surely get with them just as soon as he can for voluntary passes in the offseason.
Auburn finished its practices in Auburn last Saturday. The team is off for the holiday, and then is set to report to Tampa on Dec. 26 for a week of workouts and bowl events leading up to the game.
Morris plans to assist Malzahn from the box in the bowl game, as he spends his first game with his new team still getting familiar with the new surroundings.
But through practices, Nix will have his chance to get to know the new member of the coaching staff a little bit better — and then he’ll turn the page to the winter.
Receiver Seth Williams laid out Nix’s plan: “Just keep growing as a quarterback. Stay in the film room. Just watch film. Break down teams. Just continue to throw,” Williams said last week, when asked how Nix can take another step going into Year 2.
“Just call everybody in there and throw and throw and throw,” he repeated. “That’s the only thing you can do.”
Nix can, and he will.
Going into 2020, he’ll take up every opportunity he can to make himself better.
The key lies with those around him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.