FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn stole another one.
The sly Tigers came back from down big to beat Arkansas 79-76 in overtime on Tuesday night on the road, pulling off the heist by coming back from 11 points down in the second half on the way back to Auburn with another improbable victory.
Auburn closed regulation on a 15-4 run then won the overtime period 10-7, surging to the team’s 20th win of the season after the Tigers trailed 65-54 with six minutes left in the second half.
The win harkened back to Auburn’s 19-point comeback against Ole Miss in its last week.
Auburn moved to 20-2 overall and 7-2 in SEC play. Arkansas fell to 16-6 and 4-5.
Samir Doughty scored 23 points for Auburn as seen on SEC Network, helping to counter the Razorbacks’ sharp shooting on the night in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. J’Von McCormick added 16 points for Auburn and Isaac Okoro added another 14.
Arkansas star Mason Jones scored 40 points as the Razorbacks gave the No. 11 Tigers everything they wanted.
It was a streaky game full of runs and lengthy momentum swings. But Auburn got the last one, putting the clamps down on Arkansas down the stretch of regulation. Then in overtime, after Jones scored his 40th point to make it 77-76 in the waning moments, Doughty drained two clutch free throws to make it 79-76. Jones’ last-ditch shot on the other side fell wide and the Tigers survived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.