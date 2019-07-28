AUBURN – Carnell Williams is sure his players have seen the talk.
They’ve seen the questions. They’ve seen the doubts. Auburn didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in nine years last season. And the team’s new running backs coach knows that the young guys in his personnel room have heard all about that this offseason.
A week or so from the start of camp, those Tigers are bent on flipping the script back around in 2019.
“I’m sure, just like everybody else, them guys, they kind of read or see what was Auburn’s weak spot — and, you know, most times it points back to the running back room,” Williams said frankly last week in Hoover.
“I think guys individually, and collectively, have took that as a challenge and ran with it.”
Returning rushing leader JaTarvious Whitlow, cool vocal veteran Kam Martin and speedy Shaun Shivers will be joined by a host of incoming talent this fall, all on a mission to build Auburn into a running power again – and to give fans their chance to boast that their school is ‘Running Back U’ like they did when Williams was carrying the ball on the Plains.
“The room does have a chip on its shoulder,” Williams said, visiting the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club last Thursday.
“Man, they had a fantastic spring – so, having a good offseason,” he went on. “I honestly think that we’re going to play a lot better than last year.”
Auburn finished 10th in the SEC in rushing last season, the lowest it’s finished in that category since the conference expanded to 14 teams in 2012. Auburn averaged 167.46 rushing yards per game last year, marking just the second time in Gus Malzahn’s tenure as head coach that Auburn has fallen short of averaging 200 yards per game. The only other time, in 2015, the Tigers averaged 196.31 rushing yards per game.
Whitlow rushed for 787 yards last season, while Martin rushed for 458 and Shivers 371. Whitlow is a rising redshirt sophomore, Martin is going into his senior year, and Shivers served as a home-run threat with breakaway, track speed last year as a true freshman.
Two new freshmen, D.J. Williams and Mark-Antony Richards, have now joined the stable — and Carnell Williams is ready to give every one of them their shot at carrying the ball this fall.
His philosophy is clear. Carnell Williams famously shared the backfield with Ronnie Brown during their time on the Plains, creating college football’s most feared running backs tandem in the 2004 season before both became top-five NFL Draft picks in the spring of 2005.
He has no qualms with seeing different running backs help carry the load for Auburn. Two years removed from Kerryon Johnson being Auburn’s go-to, every-down ace, the Tigers’ running strategy could look a lot different in 2019 – shaped by Carnell Williams’ own career on the Plains.
“We want as many guys contributing as possible, because that’s only going to make us better,” Carnell Williams said. “That’s only going to keep guys fresh, so we need guys to really step up and get this run game going – and, you know, myself along with Coach Malzahn, we have really challenged those guys.”
As impressed as he is by Whitlow, and the others as well, Carnell Williams is also challenging his freshmen to not think like freshmen, and pushing every player in his group to help contribute in 2019.
“Let’s push these guys, because one thing I know from being a former player is the more able bodies, the more we have everybody pushing each other, the better that room is going to be,” he said. “It’s going to be better for everybody – individually and collectively as a team.”
