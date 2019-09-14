AUBURN --- The Tigers are running at full speed again.
Auburn’s revitalized ground attack rolled in rhythm on Saturday and helped power the team to a 55-16 victory over Kent State, getting the Tigers to 3-0 on the season before their SEC opener next week at Texas A&M.
No. 8 Auburn rolled up 142 rushing yards in the first quarter alone on the way to overpowering the MAC’s Golden Flashes, and totaled XXXX rushing yards in the game after two lackluster rushing performances in the team’s first two wins.
JaTarvious Whitlow powered his way to 135 yards and two touchdowns, while veteran senior Kam Martin pushed to 71 yards and a score, before track-star sophomore Shaun Shivers rolled up much of his 102 yards in the second half. Back-up quarterback Joey Gatewood added 102 as well, giving the Tigers three 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since turning the trick with Bo Jackson, Tommie Agee and Lionel James against Maryland in 1983.
Auburn led 24-10 at the half before Whitlow’s 16-yard touchdown early in the third quarter helped put the game on ice — and send the Tigers into what will surely be a top-25 showdown with now-No. 16 Texas A&M next weekend in College Station, Texas.
Two of Auburn’s most touted NFL Draft prospects missed action in Saturday’s homecoming celebration. Regular starter at left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho dressed and seemed available but did not start, with Bailey Sharp taking his place. Standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown left the game early and did not return.
Sophomore receiver Seth Williams also missed the game, as it was announced he would earlier in the week by head coach Gus Malzahn.
Malzahn had also expressed his disapproval in the running game’s production in the first two wins. Auburn trailed Oregon 14-6 at half in the teams’ season opener before freshman quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers’ comeback that saw him hit Williams for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.
Last week in Auburn’s home opener against Tulane, Auburn mustered just 20 rushing yards on 13 carries in the game’s first half.
Saturday against Kent State, Auburn seemed to run with a purpose early and powerfully — pushing to 205 rushing yards by halftime.
Nix was in on that Tigers’ rushing attack, breaking loose outside on read-option keepers for gains of 17 yards and 18 yards on back-to-back plays before Whitlow punched in the 3-yard touchdown run that put Auburn up 7-3 after an early Kent State field goal. Gatewood came into the game at times to help boost that Auburn running game. He scored a touchdown on the ground in the fourth.
With all those weapons firing, Auburn’s rushing attack rolled to its most productive performance of the season.
Nix played mostly mistake-free. He hit a wide-open Eli Stove in stride on a flea-flicker play midway through the third quarter that put Auburn up 38-10 and all but sealed it.
Nix finished the game 12-of-16 with 161 passing yards and a touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.