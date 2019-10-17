Auburn’s all-senior offensive line loads up for stretch run together

AUBURN — Auburn’s all-senior offensive line took one more step back.
Time’s running out. With one last re-tooling, the veterans on the Tigers’ front are now charging into the final half of their final season together.
Auburn’s O-line made some late-stage adjustments and tweaks over the team’s bye last week going into Saturday’s return to the field against Arkansas — in a unique position starting seniors at all five spots, knowing that most the growth they’ll make in their careers has already passed and that it’s now time to launch into one final stretch preparing to play their best.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said the team used the idle week after its 5-1 start to work on itself. For the offensive line, that meant honing in on strengths and cutting out weaknesses, with nothing left to do but maximize potential and make the best of this last ride.
“‘What are we good at? What are we average at?’ Let’s do the things we’re good at and not do the things we’re average at,” Malzahn recalled the conversations this week.
From Prince Tega Wanogho at left tackle and Jack Driscoll opposite him at right tackle — and through all three other seniors between them — the second half of the season marks their chance to load up, empty the tank and take one last shot being the most prepared they’re going to be in their Auburn careers.
“It was really great to be able to step back and take a deep breath, you know, because the schedule can get pretty tough, as you guys know,” senior center Kaleb Kim said to the media this week.
Marquel Harrell lines up next to him at left guard and Mike Horton lines up on the other side of him at right guard. When healthy, those five have started every game together the last two seasons.
“That bye week really provided a lot of opportunity to improve, especially as an offensive line,” Kim said.
The challenge still stands to protect freshman quarterback Bo Nix as he continues to grow into his career on the Plains. Another test has risen in front of them after leading rusher JaTarvious Whitlow went down with injury. That leaves it up to the rest of Auburn’s backs, and that offensive line paving the way in front of them, to power the Auburn running game through the second half of the season.
Auburn is 5-1 through six games with six games left. The Tigers still control their destiny in the SEC West standings, despite their lost at Florida which dropped the team to 2-1 in the SEC.
Arkansas is 2-4 and 0-3 in the SEC. Auburn and Arkansas kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network in Fayetteville, Ark. — and it’s there Auburn’s all-veteran offensive line will start its last six-game stand together.
Whether it be more or fewer outside pulls, more or fewer backfield help in pass protection, or more or fewer zone blocking schemes, the Tigers will have the chance to show off their findings from the bye week there.
“When you’re in the heat of everything, and you’ve got a game and a game and a game, you start having to scheme up and work on their different pressures and looks. Well, when you have an off week, you sit there and work on you,” Malzahn said.
“And that’s really what we did: We slowed down and worked on the basics. And I really look for that group to improve.”
