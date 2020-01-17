Austin Wiley’s mind raced as the arena in Tuscaloosa emptied around him on Wednesday night.
His team had a lot to learn. The senior center was asked what Auburn could take away from its first loss of the season, and his thoughts went down a list. They need to keep better composure, they need to finish shots, and they need to keep physicality for a full 40 minutes, he said. They need to make free throws, too.
“There are just a lot of things,” he said, steps removed from a disappointed locker room. Gone was the usual celebration seen in there after 15 straight wins to start the season. Gone out on the floor, too, was some of that untouchable confidence that Auburn rode through a magic postseason last spring.
Auburn will have to rebuild it, shot by shot.
The effort starts today at Florida, where Auburn hasn’t won in a generation.
Auburn (15-1 overall, 3-1 SEC) tips with Florida (11-5, 3-1) at 12:30 p.m. The game is set to be broadcast by CBS from Gainesville, Fla., where Auburn hasn’t won since 1996. Auburn has lost 12 straight games at Florida since then.
It’s a tall task, even for towering guys like the 6-foot-11 Wiley, who stepped out into the midnight air in Tuscaloosa late Wednesday night wearing that disastrous first loss of the season with the rest of his teammates, and who Friday piled into a plane bound south for another difficult challenge not long after the last one.
It could be for the best, though. Auburn’s best chance at erasing that memory is to get back on the court and get back to winning, as soon as possible.
“The guys were obviously disappointed,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Friday before the plane ride, taking another look back to Wednesday night’s bitter 83-64 loss at rival Alabama. “We continued to compete during the course of the game, but it was just a struggle all game long.
“Nothing came easy,” he said. “And so it wasn’t a lot of fun because we weren’t able to put much together. Yeah, we had a little run in each half, but it just didn’t last very long.” He shook his head.
His finger hit another one of those problems: The team just wasn’t having fun.
That will have to change.
Florida is led by 6-foot-10 forward Kerry Blackshear, a grad transfer from Virginia Tech and a preseason first-team All-SEC pick, and by sophomore point guard Andrew Nembhard, another preseason first-team all-conference selection.
Blackshear leads the Gators in scoring, averaging 15 points per game while pulling down 8.4 rebounds per game. His matchup will be critical with Wiley, who has seven double-doubles this season and four of those in the last six games.
Fellow Gator forward Keyontae Johnson is averaging 13 points per game and 6.8 rebounds a game.
Nembhard is scoring 11.1 per game, leading a backcourt that includes two former McDonald’s All-Americans in freshmen Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis.
Auburn’s senior Samir Doughty will lead Auburn’s defensive effort staying in front of that talented crew, with Doughty recovering from a tough night offensively in Tuscaloosa.
“They played a really tough non-conference schedule and had some tough losses,” Pearl said of Florida. “But right now they’re playing well.”
Auburn beat Florida twice last season, but before that, Florida had won 21 of 22 in the series. Auburn hasn’t won three straight over Florida since 1995-97.
“Now as we get into the meat and potatoes of our SEC schedule, we’ve got to be able to step up and play at a higher level,” Pearl said. “We’ve got to shoot it at a higher level, execute at a higher level, continue to defend and rebound, and try to get better as we get through this grind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.