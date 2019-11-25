Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown’s standout season and his impact off the field hasn’t gone unnoticed nationally.
The Tiger star was named one of three finalists Monday for the Outland Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Danny Wuerffel Trophy.
The Outland, presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), is awarded annually to the nation's best college interior lineman on offense or defense.
The Chuck Bednarik Award is given annually to the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.
The Wuerffel Trophy goes to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
The winners of the 83rd Maxwell Award and the 25th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12 from Atlanta. The announcement of the 15th Wuerffel Trophy recipient is Dec. 10 at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City.
Brown, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound senior from Sugar Hill, Ga., is one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the country this season. Despite constant double teams, he has earned 43 tackles, tied for fourth most on Auburn’s defense. He has earned nine tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks, both second best on the team.
He has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times this season. His best performances of the year have come against then No. 2 ranked LSU, No. 5 ranked Georgia and Ole Miss when he had seven tackles in each of the those games.
For his career, Brown has 157 tackles with 30 for losses and 13 quarterback sacks.
The other finalists for the Outland Trophy are Wisconsin junior center Tyler Biadasz and Oregon sophomore tackle Penei Sewell
Brown is Auburn's first Outland finalist since center Reese Dismukes in 2014 and its sixth all-time. He is the Tigers' third defensive tackle to be a finalist, joining 1988 Outland winner Tracy Rocker and 1958 winner Zeke Smith.
The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award, created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the Football Writers Association of America with a financial contribution to initiate the award.
The Bednarik Award finalists are Brown and juniors Isaiah Simmons, a linebacker at Clemson, and Chase Young, a defensive end at Ohio State.
Voting for the award presented by the Maxwell Football Club begins Tuesday and closes on Sunday, Dec. 8. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, Sports Information Directors and selected national media.
The other finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy in addition to Brown are Air Force Academy are senior quarterback Isaiah Sanders and Western Michigan senior quarterback Jon Wassink.
The Wuerffel Trophy, named after Florida 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., is now in its 15th year.
Voting for the Wuerffel Trophy is performed by a national selection committee that includes college football television and print media, industry notables, former head coaches and prior Wuerffel Trophy recipients. Nominations were made by the university Sports Information Departments and closed on Oct. 15.
Finalists for the Maxwell Award, given to the Collegiate Player of the Year, were also announced Monday. The three finalists are LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State junior defensive end Chase Young and Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Burrow is also up for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award along with Hurts and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.