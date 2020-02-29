Auburn’s great heist just slipped through the fingers.
Kentucky did just enough to survive a scare as Auburn men’s basketball team ultimately fell 73-66 on Saturday in Lexington — where the Wildcats celebrated clinching a claim to the SEC’s regular-season championship.
Auburn kept it close, as seen on the CBS broadcast, but couldn’t steal it in the end. It was a three-point game with 3:30 left but Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey then hit a counterpunch jumper to kick off a 6-0 run, and the Wildcats pulled away in the final minutes. It was 67-64 before Maxey scored and then hit two free throws after Nick Richards hit another pair of free throws, stretching that lead to 73-64 with 1:28 left.
Auburn’s J’Von McCormick scored a team-high 13 points. Austin Wiley scored 10. Danjel Purifoy and Isaac Okoro both scored nine. But Auburn’s all-time record at Kentucky fell to 2-49. Auburn rode to the Commonwealth bent on beating Kentucky for a third time in a row for the first time ever, and came up short.
Auburn fell to 24-5 on the season and 11-5 in the SEC. Kentucky moved up to 24-5 and to 14-2 atop the SEC standings.
It was no blowout like last year’s trip. Kentucky led 40-37 at halftime. But Maxey scored 17 and Richards scored 14 — all behind Immanuel Quickley, who scored 18. All those players were McDonald’s All-Americans.
And by the buzzer Kentucky’s superstars had avenged a loss at Auburn on Feb. 1 and clinched the regular-season title, up two games in the standings with two to play.
“I thought we were good enough to win the basketball game. I thought we were good enough to beat those guys,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said postgame on the Auburn Sports Network’s radio broadcast of the game. “I think they’re the best team in our league, but we were good enough to beat them.
“We just did not make the plays that we needed to make to win the game.”
Auburn came out firing, making its first four 3-pointers and racing out to a 20-11 lead on Kentucky’s home court. But Kentucky surged back with a 20-3 run later in the first half, and though Auburn survived that storm to take a one-score game into the halftime break, the Tigers never led in the second half.
After that hot start, Auburn finished the game 9-of-34 from 3-point range.
“I felt like we needed to shoot the ball from 3 because, look, you go in the paint in here and they’re big, they block shots, and we don’t get to the foul line nearly as much here,” Pearl said. “So we felt like we needed to do some things on the perimeter.”
Auburn plays its last home game of the season Wednesday against Texas A&M before closing the regular-season slate at Tennessee on March 7.
The SEC Tournament opens March 11 in Nashville.
“There’s something to be said about finishing second in this league,” Pearl said. “We’ve got to win a couple of games to do it. Last year’s team, we were a No. 5-seed in the SEC Tournament.
“This year’s team is trying to write its own history, and so in order to do that we’ve got to try to regroup and come back and finish strong.”
