AUBURN – Rodney Garner knows what kind of challenge his defensive line faces next month against Oregon and the Ducks’ touted offensive front.
It starts with the man behind them.
Mario Cristobal enters his second season as Oregon’s head coach. He was an assistant there two years ago and spent four years as the offensive line coach at Alabama.
“I’ve got much respect for Mario Cristobal,” said Garner, Auburn’s defensive line coach, last week in Hoover. “When he was at the other school, I thought he did a really good job of coaching the offensive line and having those guys prepared week in and week out.
“Every year, that was going to be one of the best units you faced.”
He expects more of the same when Auburn and Oregon kick off on Aug. 31. Oregon returns five starters on the offensive line, with several of those earning hype as NFL Draft prospects.
Garner joined Auburn’s staff as the Tigers’ defensive line coach in 2013, the same year Alabama head coach Nick Saban brought in Cristobal to be the Tide’s O-line coach. Cristobal got to Alabama after a six-year tenure as FIU’s head coach. He left Alabama in January 2017 to be Oregon’s offensive line coach under Willie Taggert, before being named interim head coach then permanent head coach in December 2017.
Under Cristobal, Oregon went 9-4 last season. The Ducks are projected by analysts to be a power team in 2018-19, and that offensive line is part of the reason why.
“We’re going to see that same thing even though they’re in a different conference and he’s the head coach,” Garner said. “I think he definitely has his fingerprint on who they are and their identity.
“I know he’s told some people that I know that are friends with him that he compares this unit to some of the better units he had at the other school,” he added, not having to translate “the other school” as rival Alabama.
“That’s pretty high praise,” said Garner, who spoke last week before visiting the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club.
Auburn’s defensive line boasts stars like Derrick Brown, who could’ve been a first-round NFL Draft pick if he left last winter, leading the charge alongside Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe, who have their own pro hype building around them.
They’ll be tested on Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, though, in All-Pac 12 player Shane Lemieux, fellow redshirt senior Calvin Throkmorton, and talented sophomore Penei Sewell, along with the rest of that line.
“The early impression is that, man, they’re great,” Davidson said earlier this month at SEC Media Days. “They’re big guys. And all of them are like four, five stars.
“I mean, just playing against them on a big showcase in Jerry World, I just can’t wait.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.