Auburn’s standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press and named to the group’s all-league teams along with three other Tigers.
His partner on the defensive line Marlon Davidson was also named a first-team selection, and so was Auburn’s junior middle linebacker K.J. Britt.
Alabama had five first-team picks and 11 overall all-SEC selections to lead all teams in both categories. LSU had four first-team selections and 10 overall picks.
Alabama’s first-team selections included cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, safety Xavier McKinney, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s Coach of the Year in Ed Orgeron and the Newcomer of the Year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., as selected by a 28-member media panel.
No player who earned first-team all-SEC honors last year was selected for the honor this year.
LSU safety Grant Delpit, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Texas A&M punter Braden Mann and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were second-team selections this season after making the first team last year. Tagovailoa was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year last season.
Brown’s name is etched into the record books with elite company. He’s the first Auburn player to win SEC Defensive Player of the Year since Nick Fairley in 2010. The only other defensive player at Auburn to be recognized in that way was Tracy Rocker, who was named SEC Player of the Year in 1988 before the award was split into offensive and defensive superlatives.
Brown has had a stellar senior season. He’s picked up 12.5 tackles for loss this season, and rocketed up NFL Draft boards, now often projected to be a top-10 pick next spring.
ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr.
RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr.
RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr.
T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr.
T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr.
G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr.
G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr.
C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr.
TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph.
WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph.
WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr.
All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr.
K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr.
Defense
E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr.
E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr.
T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr.
T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr.
LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph.
LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr.
LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr.
CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr.
CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr.
S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr.
S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr.
P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr.
RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr.
RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr.
T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr.
T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph.
G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr.
G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr.
C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph.
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr.
WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr.
WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr.
All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph.
K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr.
Defense
E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr.
E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr.
T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr.
T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr.
LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph.
LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr.
LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-1, 239, Sr.
LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr.
CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph.
CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr.
CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph.
S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr.
S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr.
P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.