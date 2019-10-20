Auburn’s going down to dreaded Death Valley, where fierce LSU is roaring strong as the No. 2 team in the country, and star quarterback Joe Burrow has been untouchable.
Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson want to change that.
Auburn plays at undefeated LSU on Saturday and is getting set to face Burrow, who has put up Heisman Trophy numbers this season while the LSU offense has found new firepower. For Auburn, the key to pulling off a historic win in Death Valley might just lie with Auburn’s elite defensive line, and its ability to disrupt Burrow and throw that offense off its game.
LSU is 7-0 with big wins over Texas and Florida already under the belt, and it seems that to shake up the college football world Saturday, it’s going to take Auburn’s best — and the best from its best players.
Among those would be Brown and Davidson, the touted NFL Draft prospects on Auburn’s defensive line, who’ll be tasked with getting after Burrow, the nation’s second-leading passer and one of the fastest-rising stars in college football.
“Of course,” Davidson agreed Saturday just after Auburn bounced back by beating Arkansas to get to 6-1. The defensive end was asked if he thought pressuring and disrupting Burrow would be a key for Auburn in next Saturday’s game. “I feel like we’re going to try to get after him.
“But I mean, at the end of the day, it’s kind of hard to do that against a guy like that.”
Yes. As elite players so often do, Davidson and Brown both expressed nothing but respect for their peer down at LSU in Burrow.
Burrow has ascended this season, firing for 2,484 yards and 29 touchdowns so far on a 79.4-percent completion rate, averaging 354.9 yards per game.
His passing yards total puts him in elite company and nationally behind only Anthony Gordon of pass-happy Washington State. He’s turned a sharp corner this season, almost like he’s stumbled into magic from some Louisiana voodoo, now on pace to top his yardage total from last season and double his 2018 touchdown total in the next couple of games, while bringing that completion rate up by 20 percentage points.
The Ohio State transfer arrived at LSU last year, and his first big win was a victory at Auburn early last season.
Saturday, he’ll be a different Burrow, now leading a group at a school known for defense-first football suddenly electrifying fans on offense.
“I think we go in week in and week out being able to take on that challenge — being able to disrupt quarterback,” Brown said. “Joe Burrow is obviously a great player. LSU is doing great things. They’re hitting the offense on all cylinders right now.
“I just think next week we’re going to be able to practice, focus in on them, and be able to go down to Baton Rouge and, you know, hopefully play our game.”
Auburn’s game has leaned on that fierce defensive front this season, led by Brown and Davidson who could be playing in the NFL now but decided together to come back for another year at Auburn to try and put together a special season on the Plains.
Auburn is the third most productive defense in the SEC is sacks, and has the second-most tackles for loss this year, led by those guys up front. Davidson strip-sacked Arkansas on the third play from scrimmage last Saturday, kicking off another showcase game for that talented defensive line.
But they know it’ll be tough to rattle Burrow. LSU arrived on the national scene with a 45-38 win at Texas earlier this season, and beat Florida 42-28 before last Saturday’s 36-13 win over Mississippi State.
LSU has the country’s second-leading scoring offense, averaging 50.4 points per game with Burrow leading the charge.
The nation has taken notice. So has Auburn.
“Joe Burrow, man — the guy plays with a tremendous poise,” Davidson said. “He’s just a great team player, a great teammate and a great player, regardless.
“It’s going to be hard to stop a guy like him. You can try to contain him a little bit, but that guy right there, he’s the real deal.”
