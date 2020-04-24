Marlon Davidson’s dream is coming true in Atlanta.
Auburn’s standout defensive end was picked by the Falcons in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
Originally from Greenville, Davidson is set to play pro football across the Georgia border close to home — and as a divisional opposite his former tag-team partner, Derrick Brown.
Davidson became beloved at Auburn for his infectious smile, larger-than-life personality, and, of course, his powerful play. He teamed with Brown to create chaos in imposing backfields, and make child’s play of SEC awards all season in 2019.
Now he has his new home in pro football.
Davidson was selected as the No. 47 overall pick in the draft.
Online sports contract tracker Spotrac projects the 47th pick to earn a contract worth about $6.9 million.
Davidson earned All-SEC honors from the conference coaches after piling up stats all season, his jovial attitude perhaps best exemplified by his friendly wager with Brown to chase down the most SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors this past season. Davidson won it four times for bragging rights over Brown’s three.
They’ll be competing again twice a year with Brown in Carolina and Davidson in Atlanta.
Davidson marked the third Auburn Tiger off the board in this year’s draft, following Brown at No. 7 overall, picked by the Carolina Panthers, and Noah Igbinoghene, picked at No. 30 overall by the Miami Dolphins.
