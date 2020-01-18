Shot after shot clanked off the rim.
And with every miss, the Tigers felt their foothold slipping again, still struggling to claw their way out of this hole.
With another loss, it got deeper.
Auburn stumbled to its second straight defeat on Saturday, falling at Florida 69-47 on a frustrating shooting day televised nationally on CBS. Deep 3-pointers clanked off the rim as seen on the broadcast, while some inside shots bounced everywhere but in, and the Tigers felt a repeat of disappointment after Wednesday’s deflating loss at rival Alabama.
Auburn hit just 25.5-percent of its shots Saturday in its worst shooting performance of the season.
Florida led by as many as 13 in the second half. Auburn battled back to cut that margin down to six with 8:40 left as senior Samir Doughty pulled out of his shooting slump with a pair of timely shots, but Florida charged right back to go up 10 again with 7:00 left on the way to the win.
Auburn never led. It never led against Alabama either, and hasn’t held a lead in a game since the Georgia game on Jan. 11.
“It’s the time of the year that we should be trying to elevate our play, and we’re not,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said postgame on the Auburn Sports Network’s radio broadcast of the game.
“We’re not executing very well,” he also said. “We’ve got players that are open that we’re just not able to get them the ball.”
Auburn fell to 15-2 overall on the season and to 3-2 in the SEC and out of first in the league. Florida moved to 12-5, 4-1.
Doughty isn’t the only player struggling for Auburn right now. This was the team’s worst shooting performance, and both of its worst two came this past week. Auburn hit a then-low making just 31.7-percent of its shots in that 83-64 embarrassment against Alabama.
The team hit just one of its first 10 3-point shots on Saturday, a game after missing its first 10 3-point attempts in Tuscaloosa.
Danjel Purifoy led Auburn with 10 points off the bench. No other Auburn player hit double figures in scoring.
Doughty scored eight points, all coming in the second half. He hit two 3-pointers to try to fight out of his personal slump after a bad shooting day at Alabama.
J’Von McCormick scored only six points. Isaac Okoro had only seven.
Auburn’s confidence has seemingly wavered. It made just one of its first 16 shots overall on Saturday, seemingly still working to recover from that first loss of the season.
“We only have seven assists. Our playmakers need to make plays. They need to make plays for other players,” Pearl said. “And that’s a big part of where I think we could make the next step.”
Auburn got outrebounded big, too, with Florida pulling down 44 boards compared to Auburn’s 29.
Now it’s no longer a question of whether Auburn will fall from its No. 4 ranking in the new Associated Press Top 25 to be released Monday, but how far.
“The scouting report is out,” Pearl said, talking about how the blueprint is now laid for teams studying Alabama and Florida for clues on how to beat Auburn. “It’s out. I’ve got to make some adjustments to take advantage of — I know how teams are going to start guarding us.
“When you’re ranked fourth in the country, there’s a huge prize on your heads, and so teams are excited about playing us,” he also said. “If I was playing us, I’d say, ‘Look, this is what the math says. And they’re good. But,’ like I’ve been saying along, ‘they’re not great. And they’re beatable.’”
Florida led 28-23 at the half. Defense and free-throw shooting kept the Tigers within striking distance as the offense struggled. Auburn hit only 20.7 percent of its shots in the first half, going 6-of-29 in the first 20 minutes. The Gators gave away 12 first-half turnovers and couldn’t separate themselves then, but in the second half pulled away.
Auburn will look to recover this Wednesday at home against South Carolina.
