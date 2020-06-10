AUBURN -- Tanner Burns has seen a dream come true.
Auburn’s junior pitcher was picked No. 36 overall by the Cleveland Indians in the MLB Draft on Wednesday night.
He’s taken a wild ride here. This comes after his season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. It comes during a wild, virus-shortened draft, shrunk down from 40 rounds to just five.
But in all that chaos and a cloud of unknown, Burns saw his future shine through Wednesday night.
The ride ends in Cleveland.
The MLB Draft’s first round was picked through Wednesday. Burns was selected as a compensatory pick. The second, third, fourth and fifth rounds will be selected today.
“He has been surrounded by some of the better pitching minds in collegiate baseball the past few years,” ESPN baseball analyst and former big league pitcher Kyle Peterson said after Burns was picked, pointing to Auburn head coach Butch Thompson, pitching coach Tim Hudson, and other staffers. “You can see the slider spin rate that’s through the roof.
“It’s four real pitches, and … it’s three years of consistent performance in the SEC for Burns.”
Burns becomes Auburn’s third first-round pick taken under Thompson. He follows fellow pitcher Casey Mize taken No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft and outfielder Anfernee Grier, who was picked No. 39 overall in the 2016 draft.
“He got to watch Casey Mize for a year,” Peterson added in his analysis. “I think it’s a huge advantage for Burns — and he’s talked about it in the past — just the things that he learned from Mize, a former No. 1 overall.”
Peterson touted Burns’ two different breaking balls, his fastball in the mid-90s, and his changeup, adding that he added on a curveball in the offseason.
Auburn boasts that Burns makes this the 46th year that Auburn has had a player taken in the MLB Draft, going back to 1975.
ESPN2 and MLB Network will carry Day 2 coverage of the draft starting at 4 p.m. today.
Tiger pitchers Bailey Horn and Cody Greenhill plus outfielder Steven Williams and signee Werner Blakely have all popped up on MLB Draft mocks as potential second-day picks.
