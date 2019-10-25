Marlon Davidson took in a deep breath, and let out a long sigh.
He’s lived through this drought. His brother has lived through this drought. It’s weighed on his family and the people close to him for far too long.
But with challenge always comes opportunity.
And today, Davidson is bent on being part of the team that ends the losing streak in Baton Rouge.
“That’s history,” he said. That’s how he sees the chance to end 20 years of losing at LSU’s Tiger Stadium.
Auburn’s lost nine straight games there, dating back to 1999. The standout senior defensive end has seen his own struggles there during his career on the Plains. So did his older brother, Ken Carter, from 2010-13.
“It would be like, ‘Dang, that 2019 team stopped our streak,’” Davidson said, dreaming of a big win. “But hey, it’s got to come to an end one day.
“Why not be Saturday?”
It’ll take a history-making effort to make that happen. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
LSU’s offense has surged into form with quarterback Joe Burrow putting up Heisman Trophy numbers this season, and that famous defense is as proud as ever under head coach Ed Orgeron.
Then there’s Death Valley, where strange things happen and Auburn hasn’t won this century, as if a voodoo curse has hung over Auburn ever since Tommy Tuberville’s team smoked cigars on the field there after Auburn’s last win at Tiger Stadium in 1999.
“I don’t have to bring it up because everybody else brings it up — and our guys know,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, on the talk of that losing streak whispering through the Auburn locker room.
“But, at the same time, just from a coach’s standpoint, every year is different. It doesn’t matter what happened in the past. You’ve got an opportunity. You’ve got to go seize the opportunity.
“So, that’s really as simple as it gets as far as our approach.”
Malzahn has suffered his own troubles in Baton Rouge. Two years ago his Auburn team led 20-0 there before LSU charged back. In 2013, Auburn was flooded by LSU in the rain there as LSU built a big early lead and overwhelmed Auburn — though history remembers that Auburn’s formidable comeback bid in the second half set the stage for Auburn’s charge to the national championship game that year.
“What goes through my mind is all of the chances that we’ve had,” Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix said.
A second-generation Tiger quarterback and an Auburn lifer, Nix knows all about the voodoo that’s hung over Auburn in the series — even before his debut in the rivalry today.
“It’s not like the games haven’t been close,” Nix said. “We’ve had a lot of close games, especially in the last few games going up there. Obviously the last time we played there we did a really good job in the first half, but didn’t quite finish out the game.”
