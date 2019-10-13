AUBURN – The rumble of The Swamp might as well still be ringing in Auburn’s ears.
But there’s no rest for the travel-weary.
Auburn is on the road again this week with a game Saturday at Arkansas before a trip to dreaded Death Valley — and there in the challenge, at least for Auburn, is the chance for the team to put its road woes to bed.
The Tigers admitted they struggled in the hostile environment on Oct. 5 in their loss at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, and the team will have to adapt and adjust this week as it goes back on the road to play at Arkansas and especially so Oct. 19 at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, going up against another one of college football’s most feared home-field advantages.
Auburn’s struggles to win the big game in vaunted hostile environments were carried for a few seasons into that loss in The Swamp. In 2017, Auburn lost at Clemson and at LSU before the team beat Georgia and Alabama at home and charged to the SEC Championship Game. Last year, Auburn lost at Georgia and at Alabama.
Auburn won at Texas A&M earlier this season, but simply put, those kind of gameday environments seem to be at a different level — and if Auburn wants to turn a corner and reach its own next level, it’s going to have to start winning games on the road in those places.
“The crowd did get to us,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said that day in Gainesville, right off the sidelines in The Swamp. “It really kind of surprised me.”
He’s led plenty of teams in those kind of environments before — but, to be fair, never with a freshman quarterback.
“It was really loud and we had trouble hearing the clap for the cadence and sometimes had slow communication,” Bo Nix said after that game.
For Auburn, most wouldn’t expect it to be any easier in LSU’s Death Valley, offering an intense atmosphere often said to be on the same level with The Swamp and others among the nation’s most hostile.
The Tigers will have to adjust, in at least one way by eliminating some pre-snap checks before plays that require communication made difficult by opposing home fans.
Malzahn said Auburn fans can expect to see the team’s adjustments in that starting in this week’s game against Arkansas.
“I think, probably, just on the road, it’s just narrowing some things down and having it to where we can just have as many snap plays as we can — when the clock doesn’t get down late and everything that goes with that,” Malzahn said during the bye week, looking back. “We’ll have a better plan when we go on the road against Arkansas as far as all that goes.”
Auburn beat Oregon in a neutral-site game to open the season and won its first true road game at Texas A&M in September.
But for the Tigers, the end is in sight after this two-game run at Arkansas and LSU. After these two road games, Auburn returns home for a four-game home stand to close the schedule, starting with a home game at Ole Miss before a bye and then games against Georgia, Samford and Alabama.
Fortunately for Auburn, its own Jordan-Hare Stadium has been ranked right up there with The Swamp and Death Valley as one of the hardest places to play in the country, especially after Auburn’s wins over Georgia and Alabama in 2017 when Jordan-Hare was rocking with title opportunities to play for.
Auburn could benefit from that big home-field advantage again this November, if the Tigers can get back to Jordan-Hare still in control of their own destiny in the SEC West standings.
To get there, though, the Tigers are going to have to go on the road — and win big road games.
