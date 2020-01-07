AUBURN - Austin Wiley is ready to hear the roar.
Auburn is 13-0, soaring now into the nation’s top five, having met every challenge crafty coach Bruce Pearl put in front of the Tigers in the nonconference schedule.
But there’s no place like home, as they say. And for Auburn and players like Wiley, there’s nothing like hearing that crowd during an SEC home game in Auburn Arena.
The Auburn men’s basketball team plays its conference home opener Wednesday night, just as the school’s students get back for the first day of the new semester. Auburn takes on Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. The game is set to be broadcast on SEC Network.
And Auburn is stepping out onto the court as a top-five team for the first time in nearly 20 years — ready to make a return to the home court with a loud bang.
“It’s always important,” Wiley said of that home-court advantage in Auburn on Tuesday, as he geared up for the game and as the arena prepped for the return of ‘the Jungle’ tonight.
“You never want to lose at home, in front of the home fans and stuff. And they’re a big factor as well,” he said. “They always give us energy and we’re just always excited to play at home. We just don’t want to lose in front of them.”
Vanderbilt (8-5) will try to make that happen. Auburn only recently snapped a 13-game losing streak to Vanderbilt, winning games in the last two seasons to bring Auburn’s record up to 2-13 against the Commodores in the programs’ last 15 games.
Vanderbilt is coached by former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the Bulls legend, is a freshman with the team. The Commodores are led by pro prospect Aaron Nesmith, the SEC’s leading scorer and who Pearl said may well be the best player in the league.
Nesmith averages 23.4 points per game. Saben Lee is adding 15.8 points per game. Pippen Jr. scores another 11.3 per game.
“Our guards will be challenged,” Pearl said, rattling off those names. “I’ve talked about our guards being potentially one of the better defensive backcourts in our league, and that’s going to be challenged on Wednesday night.
“If we can guard their guards, we’ve got a great chance to win.”
And every win is a big one for Auburn suddenly, now given the chance to shine in the national spotlight and to re-write team records. Auburn reached the top five this season in just the fifth season that’s ever happened in program history. The last time Auburn was in the Associated Press top five was in January 2000. Auburn has won 25 of its last 26 games.
With a win over Vanderbilt, Auburn can get to 14-0 for just the fourth time in program history. Auburn’s best start ever came in 1958-59 when the Tigers started 19-0. The famous high-flying 1998-99 team started its season 17-0. A win tonight would match the team from 1927-28 and its 14-0 start.
But through it all, of course, Pearl says he doesn’t have what he’d call a ‘great’ team just yet. The team is built differently this season, with a focus on defense and while playing without generational stars from last year’s team. And with how Pearl built that nonconference schedule, the Tigers played a series of solid teams, but no top-25 powers.
“Well, we’re definitely about making history. That’s why I’m certainly proud of it,” Pearl said of the new top-five ranking. “It doesn’t matter where you’re ranked now, it matters where you’re ranked at the end, but still.
“We haven’t played a great team yet,” he said. “We have played a lot of really good teams. We have played some teams that will be in the NCAA Tournament. As long as we can continue to try to get better as we go, we’ll just see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.