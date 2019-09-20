Jimbo Fisher kicked up his cowboy boots last year, for his introductory photo on the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
“Howdy.” That’s a greeting and a call - sign and maybe even a way of life over at Texas A&M, where Fisher is in his second season, and where eager fans flock to Kyle Field with program super-boosters looking down from under the brims of their 10-gallon hats, anxious to see a high-dollar, tycoon-sized investment start to pay off.
Fisher’s being paid one of the richest contracts in college football, hired to buck a desperate yearning there for championships — for a coveted trophy that’d glisten like the stars over the Texas sky, and that sometimes seem, from the ground in College Station, just as far out of reach.
It’s a yearning that’s bubbled like black oil in stomachs there since long before Fisher was brought on for the job — and that stewed even back when the Aggies were still trying to escape the Longhorns’ long shadow.
Ever since Texas A&M struck out for the SEC in 2012, the football team has never beaten Auburn in College Station.
Auburn and Texas A&M kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at famed Kyle Field. CBS will carry the broadcast.
For Fisher, plucked from Florida State for the price of a $75 million contract paid over 10 years, the game marks another crossroad with Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, in the duo’s second meeting since the 2013 season’s BCS National Championship Game, and marks what may have become a must-win game if he’s going to take Texas A&M to that level this season.
Texas A&M is 2-1. The Aggies lost to top-ranked Clemson 24-10 two weeks ago. They now open SEC play against Auburn, knowing a loss would kick them down to 2-2, and worse still down into an 0-1 hole in what’s widely considered the toughest division in college football.
For Auburn, major pieces are back in play as the Tigers travel out to College Station. Receiver Seth Williams returned to practice on Tuesday after missing last Saturday’s game against Kent State. Malzahn calls Williams an ‘impact player’ and his return for the team could be crucial.
Another game-deciding factor lies in that rushing attack. Auburn piled up 467 rushing yards last week against outmatched Kent State, but now runs into the jaws of the Texas A&M defense, allowing just 87.7 rushing yards per game.
“They’re very good against the run,” Malzahn said. “We’re going to need to be able to run the football to be successful, so I think that’ll be a big key to the game.”
Auburn has won all three games the teams have ever played in College Station. Texas A&M leads the series 5-4. Texas A&M won games against Auburn in 1911 and 1986 before the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012 and the teams started trading home games. Auburn beat Texas A&M 45-41 in 2013, 26-10 in 2015 and 42-27 in 2017, all in College Station. The Tigers rallied to win 28-24 last year at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Charged with stopping the streak is Texas A&M’s third-year starter at quarterback Kellen Mond , who has fired for 747 yards already this season, on a 64.9-percent completion percentage.
In Auburn, Fisher says he sees another elite-level opponent on his team’s schedule.
“They’re a top-10 team, so we’re going to have to play a tremendous football game,” he said.
