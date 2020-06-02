AUBURN — Through all the tears, all the heartbreak, and all the difficult conversations he has had with the young men on his football team in recent days while the country burns in unrest, Gus Malzahn said one lesson he learned stands out as most important.
It’s simply put. But it means so much.
“Listen,” he said, when asked about his biggest takeaway from the heart-to-hearts he has had with players and staff this week. “Listen,” he repeated.
“Listen.”
Malzahn said he had those conversations wearing a heavy heart, after watching racial injustices captured on video from across the country. The recent killing of George Floyd in Minnesota may have happened far away, but the protests it spurred reached Auburn through a march downtown over the weekend — and the hurt it caused has hit his players.
Many of his players are black. Malzahn is a white coach from Arkansas who famously rose from the high school ranks, and though he has always held a close connection to his players like a high school coach would have, he admitted Tuesday in an honest conference call with reporters that he doesn’t have all the answers.
But he is vowing to hear those who feel unheard, and vowing to keep his locker room a safe place during a storm that keeps hitting the young black men on his team.
“I’ve been not sure how to really handle or respond so I decided to listen,” Malzahn said. He said the killing of Floyd carried out May 25 was completely unacceptable and inhumane. “I met with my players, I met with my coaches — I did that separately — and I asked them to share their heart and their feelings with me, and they did.
“It was very emotional, it was very heartfelt and there were some tears with both groups.”
Many of his players have taken to social media recently to voice the pain they feel from racial injustice. Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams attended the march in Auburn on Sunday, saying it was a teachable moment for his daughter.
And from the top, Auburn’s team is addressing the pain.
Malzahn, the head coach said, he is going to learn through this.
“Bottom line is I’ve got a team and staff that’s hurting,” Malzahn said. “I think they’re frustrated and in some cases they’re scared, and that breaks my heart. This has given me, really, a new perspective. I wish I would have asked deeper questions sooner, or before. This is not just Auburn football players and coaches, they’re part of the Auburn family, and we’re here to help them be leaders for tomorrow.
“I told my team I’m committed to positive change as a leader,” he added. “I’m not sure exactly what that looks like now, but I’m going to listen and I’m going to learn.”
Auburn athletics’ social media pages posted in participation with the widespread Blackout Tuesday event, meaning to observe and acknowledge that racial injustices exist in America.
“We need to come together as a country, and we need to demonstrate that we have the courage to step out and share our thoughts on what’s wrong,” Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said on the same call with Malzahn.
Greene was hired as the first black athletics director at Auburn in 2018. He said he also had productive meetings in recent days, speaking and listening during an all-staff meeting within the department while also talking with about 90 student-athletes at Auburn.
“A lot of frustration from some of our black student-athletes, not understanding why the world is still the way it is,” he said of what he heard. “Some of the frustration was from our white student-athletes as well, wanting to make a difference and learn more about people who are not like them — but not quite sure how to do it.
“Collectively, in my opinion, in the last four days, we’ve made a lot of progress in our athletics department,” Greene said. “As sad as it is to see some of the state of affairs with the prejudice and the racism, I feel very comfortable and confident that our department is coming together.
“The Auburn family means so much more now to me over these past few days than it has over these past couple of years,” he added.
As for football, players are set to report to campus for voluntary workouts starting Friday. They’ll be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and put in a system that Auburn is confident will allow for social distancing and contact tracing.
It will be different. It will be strange. But for football, at least, it means players will have a chance to be back together in a time of struggles and heartbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.