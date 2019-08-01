AUBURN -- The journey begins again on Friday.
Out under the burning summer sun, the Auburn football team will trot out on the familiar practice field again Friday afternoon, now just steps away from a new season and a new history being written in 2019.
Lacing their cleats this afternoon, the Tigers might seem a long way from the bright lights of AT&T Stadium and the team’s season opener against Oregon on Aug. 31.
But the ride begins here.
The Tigers’ preseason camp will span 17 days before classes start on campus on Aug. 19 and the players will get into their regular fall routine.
Auburn’s first day in full pads will be next Tuesday, Aug. 6. The team’s annual Fan Day event is set for next Saturday, Aug. 10.
The Tigers are entering their seventh season under head coach Gus Malzahn, with a roar of questions surrounding them on the Plains. Auburn’s position battle at quarterback between redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix will captivate fans outside the practice facility’s closed gates.
Malzahn is clutching his clipboard again amid a pivotal time in his career. He’s back to calling plays for the team’s offense for the first time since 2016, and he says he’s refreshed and excited to match wits with defenses again — rejuvenated and going back to his roots after he was forced to address rumors about his contract last December after a unsatisfying 2018 season.
The Tigers finished last year 8-5, but only 3-5 in Southeastern Conference play, including losses to rivals Georgia (27-10) and Alabama (52-21). They did finish on a high note with a decisive 63-14 Music Bowl win over Purdue in Nashville in late December.
Malzahn and his players will work through practices closed to the public throughout camp, but will roll open the doors at the facility for the annual Fan Day autograph session and meet-and-greet. That event is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. a week from Saturday.
By the time classes start on Aug. 19, Auburn will be charging at full speed into preparation for the season opener against Oregon. The matchup between the Tigers and Ducks will close the end of the second week of school.
Auburn is getting back on the practice field for the first time since April 13 when the Tigers closed spring workouts with their A-Day scrimmage in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
