HOOVER — Gus Malzahn shrugged.
This is who he is, he said — standing in the spotlight out on center stage, in front of rolling cameras and a world watching at SEC Media Days.
In the past, he’s gotten away from it. Now he’s embracing it again. He’s back to being the frantic-pacing, hurry-up-pushing, calculated-gambler of a play-caller that he built his name being.
Take it or leave it.
That seemed to be part of the message from Auburn’s head football coach on Thursday during his time on the podium at the SEC’s annual media frenzy, during which Malzahn admitted it was a “mistake” for him to get away from calling plays years ago, and the seventh-year head coach said he’s been refreshed again by taking back the reins of Auburn’s down-to-down play-calling this upcoming season.
“ Really, that’s who I am,” Malzahn told the world. “I’m an offensive guy. That’s what got me where I’m at.
“ Three years ago — you get advice and all of that. And of course I made a mistake.”
Malzahn went on to barb the coaches who complained about the hurry-up, no-huddle style in the past, seeming to shoot from the hit at the podium before a pressure-packed season — Malzahn being Malzahn again.
He called plays during his first three full seasons as Auburn’s head coach, just as he had during his rocketing rise through the coaching ranks and his three-year tenure as Auburn’s offensive coordinator from 2009-11.
During the 2016 season, he gave up play-calling duties to then-offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, with designs on taking a step back to seek better oversight over his program. He hired established play-caller Chip Lindsey then, who took over play-calling for the 2017 and 2018 seasons before he left, then Malzahn took back play-calling before Auburn’s Music City Bowl romp over Purdue.
“ When Chip left — which, Chip is an outstanding football coach, and he is going to do great at Troy — but when he left, the reality is like, ‘What now?’ And just decided to getting back to being me and call plays — and it’s been a very refreshing thing,” Malzahn said, seeming to open up in one of his more candid moments in front of all the microphones and cameras at Media Days.
“ I know the bowl game we played really well, but just when I’m back in the swing of things, the day-in-and-day-out coaching on the field, what happens is the whole team takes on my personality,” he said. “It just feels natural.
“ I wasn’t really good at standing back and watching,” he admitted.
Malzahn spoke when he was asked about hiring new Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, a young coach in his late 20’s who worked under Mike Norvell who calls his own plays at Memphis, and who’s ready and willing to learn from Malzahn as the head coach steers the ship.
Malzahn called plays from the sideline while Dillingham served as his eyes in the sky from the coaches’ box in the bowl game, and Malzahn said that system worked and they plan to move forward with it this season.
That isn’t the only return to old that Malzahn said he’s bringing back to the Plains.
“ We’re getting back to really playing fast,” Malzahn said. He pointed back to 2009, his first season as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, when the hurry-up, no-huddle was novel. “I think we were one of the few, if the only team, playing fast. Other teams were griping and all this. And now everybody is playing fast — even the ones that had ‘health issues’ and all that, they’re all playing fast.
“ Now it’s not the same advantage it once was,” he said. “You got to stay on that cutting edge, and you got to evolve and everything that goes with that.”
Malzahn’s certainly changing with the times, or so it seemed in moments of honesty on that podium in Hoover.
To move forward, that calculated gambler is betting on a return to his old ways.
