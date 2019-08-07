Auburn will face a new giant on the new ‘Amen Corner.’
The annual Auburn-Georgia game will move up to October in 2020, while a meeting with LSU takes that game’s place late on Auburn’s schedule in November before the Iron Bowl, the SEC revealed with its 2020 schedule release Wednesday afternoon.
Auburn got its wish in splitting up the Georgia and Alabama games. Auburn plays at Georgia on Oct. 10, 2020, for its sixth game of that year. But the Tigers will have to play rival LSU on Nov. 21, 2020, just seven days before their showdown at Alabama on Nov. 28, 2020.
Auburn won’t have to play at Georgia and at Alabama in a three-week span as it did in 2018, and will get a home game before the away game at Alabama — but the home game is against LSU and those two games will run just one week apart.
Alabama will host Texas A&M that weekend before the Iron Bowl. LSU and Texas A&M will meet on Iron Bowl weekend, the last of the regular season.
Auburn has had to play Georgia and Alabama both on the road or both at home in alternating seasons since the SEC expanded to 14 teams in 2012. Before then, Auburn played Georgia and Alabama, alternating home and away games between them, before conference expansion broke that rhythm..
Since then, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and athletics director Allen Greene have both said the program has wanted to remedy having to play two key road games against two key rivals in a short span on alternating years.
Auburn got its wish in 2020, but that tune-up week before the Iron Bowl is gone — and what’s become of ‘Amen Corner’ has only switched one fierce rival out for another.
Auburn and Georgia have played their regular-season rivalry games in the month of November every single year since 1936. Auburn and Georgia played on Oct. 24 in Columbus, Ga. that year.
Auburn and Georgia are set to meet for the 124th time this fall on Nov. 16 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Every meeting between the teams has taken place in November except for the games in 1915, 1920, 1921, 1927 and 1936, plus the 2017 SEC Championship Game between the programs and the first-ever game that started the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry in 1892, which was played in February in Atlanta.
Former Auburn coach Pat Dye first labeled ‘Amen Corner’ on Auburn’s schedule, comparing Auburn’s stretch of three SEC games against Florida, Georgia and Alabama to the famed No. 11, No. 12 and No. 13 at Augusta National golf club in Augusta, Ga., the home of the Masters and where Dye grew up.
The stretch hasn’t been the same since South Carolina and Arkansas joined the league in the early 1990’s. The name has stuck for some fans referring to the Georgia-Alabama stretch to end the season. Now, that crucial rivalry run has changed again — but likely remains as important as ever for the Tigers.
