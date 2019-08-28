AUBURN – The Auburn football team will wear helmet stickers to honor late broadcaster Rod Bramblett during the Tigers’ first two games this season, the program announced Wednesday.
Auburn opens its season Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Texas.
Auburn’s second game is its home opener against Tulane set for Sept. 7.
Bramblett, who called Auburn athletics for nearly 30 years, died alongside his wife Paula in a tragic wreck in May.
The decal features Bramblett’s RB initials surrounding a microphone, with the words “Forever Auburn” underneath and surrounded by Auburn athletics’ trademark orange and blue striping style.
The Auburn baseball and softball teams wore the decal in the spring shortly after his death.
Bramblett’s close friend and colleague Andy Burcham has been named his successor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.