Auburn got its do-over.
No. 14 Auburn outscored Furman in overtime and survived the would-be upset in Auburn Arena by charging back in the second half and winning 81-78 in extra time on Thursday night.
Auburn topped Furman 15-12 in the overtime period. Danjel Purifoy’s score in transition made it 75-69 with 2:31 left in overtime.
The teams went to overtime tied 66-66 — resetting and in earnest starting a new game, in an opportunity Auburn was desperate for minutes earlier when the Tigers trailed by 14 points in the second half.
In the end, Auburn survived sloppy play, poor shooting, and an overall off night in Auburn Arena to get to 8-0 on the season.
Furman cut Auburn’s overtime lead to 75-73 with 1:17 left, then to 77-75 with less than a minute left, but Samir Doughty scored on a drive with 15 seconds left to put Auburn up four in the waning moments, and the Tigers escaped. Furman hit a 3 with two seconds left to help make it a close final score.
“During the course of the season, players are going to get out-played sometimes, coaches are going to get out-coached sometimes,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after the narrow win.
Auburn came in after a long layoff from the Thanksgiving holiday, and got everything it wanted and more out of the Paladins.
“When I said that to my team, they had these funny looks on their face,” Pearl said, painting the picture inside the postgame locker room. “I’m like, ‘Guys, don’t you ever get out-played?’ It happens every now and then. I said, ‘I got out-coached tonight.’
“I just think they did a really good job with what they did, and we never got into any kind of a rhythm offensively. I think the nine-day layoff was a factor because we weren’t particularly sharp.”
Furman led 64-62 with less than two minutes left, as boos echoed through Auburn Arena and a frustrated Pearl sent his jacket to assistants at the end of the bench.
That might’ve been the culmination of Auburn’s frustration. Fans booed an officiating decision, surely venting, though, after an off night from the 3-point line and bad night for turnovers for the home team.
Auburn hit a season-low 16-percent of its 3-pointers in the game, and recorded 19 turnovers, its second-worst tally in a single game this year.
But just after that moment with two minutes left was when Auburn got the stop it needed, and J’Von McCormick converted off the glass — then answered another Furman score on the other end in two clutch moments for the senior guard.
McCormick’s would-be game-winner at the buzzer rolled off the iron as the teams went to overtime.
Freshman Isaac Okoro scored a team-high six points in overtime, adding to his team-best 18 points in the win. He played 43 minutes in an iron man performance.
Austin Wiley recorded his second double-double in three games, scoring 13 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
Furman led 64-60 with three minutes left. Wiley’s slam inside made it 64-62. Isaac Okoro drove on Auburn’s next possession but a whistle was blown for a travel call instead of a foul that the home fans wanted, and that’s when Pearl and the Auburn fans went off.
Wiley pulled down the rebound on the other end moments later to set up McCormick’s tying score.
“Just everybody just contribute to the team and everybody just stay right and stay ready,” Okoro said was the message in the huddle between regulation and overtime. “You know, we could be down and have some adversity, but just keep pushing through.”
Auburn did that.
The Tigers hit only one of its first 13 3-point attempts on the night. Auburn hit only 1-of-9 in the first half from range while visiting Furman hit 7-of-15 on the other side.
Auburn trailed 39-31 at the half.
Furman led by as many as 14 early in the second half. The Paladins opened the second half on a 7-1 run to build that lead at 46-32.
A frustrated Auburn Arena started to rumble moments later when Anfernee McLemore hit a 3-pointer to end that run and make it an 11-point game with 15:53 left.
McCormick hit another 3 to make a single-digit game for good, at 48-40 with 13:26 left — with that bucket kick-starting an 8-0 Auburn run capped by an Okoro and-1 to make it 48-45 with 10:34 left.
