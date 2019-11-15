AUBURN - Bo Nix pulled up the film and saw that familiar red and black flicker across the screen, and he was hit by that surreal feeling all over again.
He’s living his dream again, putting a pen on the newest chapter of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. And he isn’t alone. There are plenty of players on Auburn’s roster from the states of Georgia or Alabama who are plenty familiar with the series, or otherwise have heartbeats bumping at the chance to live out the dream of playing in from of a packed crowd in one of college football’s classic rivalry games.
To so many, in orange and blue, this is the dream.
And they’re all bend on turning it into a living nightmare for their bitter enemies.
Auburn kicks off against Georgia at 2:30 p.m. on CBS with the chance to wreck the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes and win for Auburn power and orange-and-blue bragging rights in the 124th edition of the seemingly immortal series.
Auburn is 7-2 on the season and charged up for the chance to make this one a memorable season on the back end with two potential wins against the school’s greatest rivals. Georgia is 8-1 with a lone loss to South Carolina spoiling the record, sitting No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and knowing that winning out and claiming an SEC championship would surely secure the team’s spot in the Final Four and an opportunity to win the school its first national championship since 1980.
But the Bulldogs have to go through rocking Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Auburn beat then-No. 1 Georgia 40-17 in 2017. The Tigers will draw their line in the turf, welcoming the challenge.
Auburn lost two games this season in two tough environments at Florida and at LSU, but the confident Tigers are cracking their knuckles at the chance to still prove they’re everything they’ve worked to be, and still stand as one of college football’s elite teams.
“At the beginning of the week, when I started watching video, I realized that I’m actually playing Georgia on Saturday,” Nix said this week. “Growing up, I mean, that’s what I always wanted to do. I grew up watching these games and seeing how important they were — seeing the really big games and the really incredible games between these two teams.
“I’m just looking forward to playing it.”
Whether you’re a second-generation all-Auburn man like Nix, or a Peach State transplant like Derrick Brown from Sugar Hill, Ga., there’s a different energy in the Auburn locker room on rivalry week, Auburn head coach and his players alike have said.
That’ll carry on into the stadium on Saturday. It always does.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Brown said of the ‘Prayer in Jordan-Hare,’ and Auburn’s miraculous win over Georgia in 2013. That’s one of those legendary games in series history that Nix was talking about.
“I remember everything about that night, actually,” Brown said.
He was a high school kid then, making his first visit to Auburn. He watched Ricardo Louis catch the game-winning tipped touchdown pass from Nick Marshall and celebrate in the end zone right in front of him, and he ultimately came to Auburn where he’s grown into an NFL Draft prospect.
“We know what’s on the line,” Brown said, of himself and the 33 other players on Auburn’s roster hailing from the state of Georgia. “It’s not one of those games you want to lose and go back home.”
