ARLINGTON, TEXAS --- Maybe it’s just like he dreamed.
Bo Nix looked up, rolling right on fourth-and-3, with the game on the line and ball in his hands.
Nix kept his cool, he tucked and ran, and he dove for the first down — Auburn’s second-generation star making the big play just as he could’ve dreamed throwing the football in his backyard with his dad.
Nix fired a completion, then another, then that dream came true:
Nix hit Seth Williams for the game-winning touchdown pass with nine seconds left and No. 16 Auburn beat No. 11 Oregon 27-21 on Saturday in AT&T Stadium in Texas.
Auburn got the ball back with 2:14 left in the game, down 21-20. Nix picked up that fourth-and-3 conversion near midfield, and after completions to Spencer Nigh and a shorter one to Williams, Auburn marched into field-goal range.
Instead, Nix threw to the end zone for Williams, for the game-winning 26-yard touchdown.
Williams caught it at the one-yard line and spun into the end zone.
“Oh, he caught it at the two, and he dives in! Touchdown Auburn!” — That was the radio call when Nix’s father Patrick Nix hit Frank Sanders for a legendary touchdown play in the 1993 Iron Bowl.
The younger Nix made his own legendary play, in his first game as Auburn’s quarterback, and Gus Malzahn’s team is 1-0 after winning a thriller in the weekend’s marquee matchup.
The Tigers jumped for joy on the glistening stadium turf after the win went final. Fans in orange and blue reached for the building’s towering roof, and the Tigers roared into the locker room, elated.
Auburn came back from 15 points down in the third quarter to win, after trailing 21-6.
Nix finished 13-of-31 with 177 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The throw everyone on the Plains will be talking about was his last.
He tossed his first touchdown in the third quarter, firing an 11-yard score to Eli Stove when things looked bleak for Auburn in the opener. That score cut Oregon’s lead to 21-13.
In the fourth, JaTarvious Whitlow helped push Auburn to the 1-yard line, where Joey Gatewood leaped and reached over the goal line for a big score to make it 21-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.