AUBURN -- Cam Newton’s younger brother Caylin Newton is headed to Auburn, he revealed in a Twitter post on Friday night.
His tweet reads simply, “War Eagle,” with a hashtag reading ‘new chapter.’
He will arrive at Auburn with two years of eligibility remaining. He should be immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer, listed as a graduate in Howard’s online commencement material for the spring of 2020.
He transfers in from Howard, where he played quarterback through two stellar seasons. He led the team to a stunning upset win over FBS UNLV as a freshman in 2017.
That year, he tallied 3,185 yards in 11 games, throwing for 2,432 yards and rushing for 753 more while rolling up 25 touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2018, he rolled up 3,133 total yards in 10 games, with 2,629 passing yards and 504 rushing yards to along with 26 total touchdowns.
After a coaching change last offseason, he played through the first four games of Howard’s season in 2019 before announcing publicly in October that he would be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal and redshirting to preserve his season of eligibility. Current NCAA rules allow players to play through four games without burning their redshirt opportunity.
He said in that announcement in the fall that he planned to graduate from Howard in May before moving on, and he has accomplished that goal.
Caylin Newton rolled up 4,358 yards as a senior at quarterback at Grady High School in Atlanta, and was a star signal-caller at Howard, but has also posted videos on Instagram of himself running routes and playing receiver in workouts this season.
