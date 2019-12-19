AUBURN --- Chad Morris really missed it.
It didn’t seem like that long, from the outside. It was exactly a month that went by from when news broke that he would be leaving Arkansas on Nov. 10 to when it was announced he’d be joining Auburn’s staff on Dec. 10.
But he went through a lot of ups and downs in that short time, he said, wondering what was going to happen next. He focused on his family. He thought carefully about his future. And he was away long enough to miss his work dearly.
With clarity, during an emotional month, Morris realized that he just wanted to coach football — even though he wasn’t actually sure if he was going to get back in it right away if the perfect situation didn’t come along.
“Here it is,” Morris smiled Thursday in Auburn.
Morris is happy and back doing what he loves at Auburn, piping up with insight already in meetings and roaming the practice field on the Plains with head coach Gus Malzahn, as the two buddies live out the start of their dream team-up preparing for the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
“You have no idea how strange that is,” Morris said, when asked if he finds it funny how things work out sometimes. Morris grinned wearing orange and blue in the Auburn athletics complex, dusted off from one of the low points of his career ready to have a blast as part of an all-star coaching cast leading Auburn’s offense.
“It is. It really is. I’m very blessed,” he said. “I’m an extremely blessed individual, far more than I deserve, but to be here where I am today, standing at this podium and this team room, I am extremely honored and blessed that my family is going to get to be a part of the Auburn family.”
For now, Morris is only getting acclimated to Tiger players and the Auburn system during bowl practices this week in Auburn, before the scene shifts after Christmas to practices on site in Tampa, Fla. He’ll be in the box during the bowl game, assisting Malzahn who’ll be calling plays in that one.
But on that practice field in Auburn, Morris has found some kind of a sanctuary.
And at the same time, he’s already made an impression during his short time in town.
“I’m just trying to pick his brain and soak up everything he can tell me about getting ready for the opponent, in Minnesota,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said.
“Obviously, he’s done a great job, and he’s had some really great quarterbacks, going all the way back. Even in high school, he coached some really good ones,” Nix added later. “So his track record of quarterbacks is really encouraging. I just feel really honored to be a part of that list. I’ll just continue to learn things about him, learn how he does things — because every coach will do things differently. So I’ll just continue to learn him, and he’ll continue to learn me.
“Hopefully we can be a great team.”
As for Morris, he’s excited to be back in his role as an offensive coordinator where he can work with smaller groups of players and get stuck in with proverbial work in the weeds.
“I enjoyed my times as a head football coach, don’t get me wrong — but some of my fondest times is when I was an offensive coordinator, and being able to cut the roster in half, and, you know, deal with a certain position group and really get into that, and really get on the field and really kind of get your hands dirty and coach,” he said. “So I’m excited about that, and being in that role.”
Morris has been stellar in that role throughout his career, first at Tulsa then at Clemson before he became a head coach at SMU and Arkansas.
Now he starts anew at Auburn — and plans on leaving his own mark.
“I’m really excited about being a part of the Auburn family, and, you know, the toughness and the drive of Auburn football, one of the top programs in the country year in and year out,” Morris said.
“That really excites me.”
Morris makes his debut as Auburn’s offensive coordinator when the Tigers play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla. The game is set for a noon kickoff and is set to be broadcast on ESPN.
