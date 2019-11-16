AUBURN – Nine games, an off week to prepare before an ancient rival comes to town and the end result is the same blah story.
Nothing different from an Auburn offense that has become as predictable as fans calling for coach Gus Malzahn’s scalp at this juncture of the season.
Quick slant passes from its rookie quarterback, no push from the offensive line to open up holes, the often-called and rarely effective end-around runs, few shots down the field – a familiar scenario and a familiar result against a quality opponent.
The unit has no true identity, which is why Malzahn will be identified as remaining on the hot seat – fair or not – following a 21-14 loss to No. 5-ranked Georgia on Saturday.
Credit Auburn for making a gallant fourth-quarter surge with two touchdowns to dig out of a 21-0 hole and make Georgia squirm after Bo Nix reached the end zone with 7:03 left.
And after another defensive stand, Auburn had the ball back with six minutes left and 72 yards to go to tie it before the drive ended when a short pass in the flat on fourth-and-2 at the 34 was a bit behind a wide-open Harold Joiner.
It was a good play call that wasn’t executed well by Nix.
Thanks to its championship-caliber defense, Auburn got the ball back with 2:03 left at the Auburn 30 for yet another try at what would have been a remarkable comeback. Four plays resulted in three incompletions and a fourth down sack.
It was all over but the kneeling.
In the fourth quarter, Malzahn dialed up some nice plays to give his team a chance. Give credit where credit is due to the coach and his players.
“They fought their guts out for Auburn,” Malzahn would say.
But it was the first three quarters that cost the home team.
Auburn put up 329 yards of offense, but only had 171 through three quarters.
That’s what will be digging at Auburn supporters.
Malzahn’s up-tempo offense has too often slowed to a crawl. His once-imaginative play calling has become as stale as a three-week-old loaf of bread.
When he took back over the offense in full this year – though some believe he really never got away from it – the chance was there to regain the magic that made him marketable as a hotshot offensive coordinator.
A win over Georgia would have been feather in his visor.
Too little, too late again.
When punter Arryn Siposs is the best weapon on offense for the better part of the game, well, it’s not a good sign.
Granted, the punter on the other side of the field – Georgia’s Jake Carmada – was equally as impressive in keeping Auburn backed up pretty much the entire first half.
It is tough to get too creative when four of the nine first-half drives started at the 2, 16, 6 and 15. A long bomb touchdown pass in the first quarter and a short TD pass with 20 ticks left made it a 14-0 Georgia lead by halftime.
A Jake Fromm TD pass in the final seconds of the third quarter made it a mountain too tall for the Auburn offense to climb, though the Tigers surely gave it an admirable shot.
Maybe Auburn doesn’t have enough quality playmakers to run its offense efficiently against top-caliber defenses like that of Georgia. But that’s where game-planning and in-game adjustments separate the elite coaches from those trying to get there.
I’ve never been a Malzahn basher. On the contrary, I believe he’s done an admirable job keeping Auburn competitive when its rival across the state has been the most consistently dominant program in the country for the past 10 years.
Malzahn and his staff have continued to recruit well and put a product on the field that is more than just competitive in the toughest conference in the nation. Losing to Florida, LSU and Georgia is nothing to be ashamed of.
What’s got to gnaw at Auburn supporters is that the Tigers are staring at a 4-4 SEC mark if they don’t knock off Alabama in two weeks.
Auburn isn’t a program interested in being just competitive and winning an occasional big game, thus the constant banter concerning Malzahn and whether he should be kept around.
Seven years with Malzahn at the helm has produced a 60-30 overall mark and 32-23 in the SEC. It’s the league record that understandably ruffles the feathers.
Should Auburn beat Alabama, Malzahn should be safe after finishing 9-3 with the type of schedule it has dealt with. Even should Auburn lose, I don’t believe going 8-4 justifies making a change.
Many would disagree with that.
The Auburn coach continues to lose the confidence in those who buy the tickets to support the program.
The defense gives this team a chance against anybody.
The offense really doesn’t.
That’s on Malzahn to fix, and time is running short.
