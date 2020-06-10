Three years after her final collegiate game, former Dothan High and Auburn University softball star Kasey Cooper is still being recognized as one of college softball’s top players.
Cooper was honored Tuesday night by a fan vote as the top third baseman in college softball history during a presentation of ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team, presented by 7Innings Podcast.
Cooper, who played at Auburn from 2014-17, received 25.7 percent of the fan votes at third base to beat out Oklahoma great Sydney Romero (24.0 percent) and Florida State standout Jessie Warren (13.0 percent) among the eight finalists.
The other finalists were UCLA Andrea Duran (12.8 percent), Arizona’s Katiyana Mauga (10.1), UCLA Jennifer Brundage (5.7), UCLA’s Janice Parks (5.6) and Arizona State’s Krista Donnenwirth (3.2 percent).
Cooper, who also played for Team USA 2016-17, was a two-time first-team All-American (2015, 2016) and a second-team All-America honoree (2014) during her Auburn career, which also included All-SEC honors in all four years of her career. She earned the SEC and espnW Player of the Year awards in 2016 during her junior season.
The Dothan native also earned co-National Freshman of the Year honors in 2014 by Schutt Sports/NFCA.
The left-handed hitting Cooper remains the SEC’s all-time leader in runs batted in with 270 and ranks third in the league history in both homers (67) and walks (212). Her .748 slugging percentage is second best in SEC history and her .530 on-base percentage is fifth best. She holds the Auburn school record in all those categories.
In addition to her prowess on offense, Cooper was also a standout defensive player at third base, being named to the SEC All-Defensive Team in three of her four seasons.
Cooper helped the Tigers reach the College World Series in both 2015 and 2016, finishing as national runner-ups in the 2016 campaign. Auburn finished third in 2015.
In addition, Cooper was high successfully in academics, twice earning the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award (2016 and 2017) and finishing as a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. She earned SEC First-Year Academic Honor accolades as a freshman, which is given out to first-year players.
Cooper was also a finalist candidate for the prestigious Rhoades Scholarship program.
While playing for Team USA, Cooper was part of a team that won a gold medal at the 2016 Women’s Softball World Championships and a silver medal at the 2016 World Cup of Softball.
Cooper was a prep standout at Dothan High from 2010-13, earning the state’s Miss Softball and the Gatorade Player of the Year award during her senior season. She was a three-time Dothan Eagle Player of the Year honoree.
She helped the Tigers to the Class 6A title in 2011, a state runner-up finish in 2010 and third and fourth place finishes in her other two seasons.
Last spring, Cooper had her No. 7 Dothan jersey retired in recognition of her career at the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.