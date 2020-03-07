Auburn is in a dancing mood.
The Tigers are flying high into the postseason after an 85-63 win at Tennessee on Saturday, now hitting the SEC Tournament next week on the legs of an electrifying bounce-back win in the regular-season finale.
Samir Doughty scored 32 points. Auburn never trailed. And suddenly the team looked as ready as ever to make more March magic as the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl danced his way into the locker room in celebration after the game — and after his fifth straight win over Tennessee.
“That’s we’ve best played,” Pearl said postgame. “That’s the way you want to play at the end of the year.”
Doughty hit eight 3-pointers while J’Von McCormick added 13 points and Isaac Okoro scored another 11 as seen on ESPN2. Auburn led 42-31 at the half and built that lead up to 17 early in the second half when Doughty drained a 3 to make it 54-37 with 13:52 left.
Tennessee battled back to cut that lead down to five points at 58-53 with 11:15 left, but Doughty fired right back when called upon with another 3-pointer to end that UT run, and the Tigers ultimately pulled away down the stretch.
Doughty played with a shimmying swagger all game in his final regular-season game in an Auburn uniform. Now he and the rest of the seniors are leading the team on to bigger opportunities.
“It was a big win for us,” Pearl also said, while speaking on the Auburn Sports Network’s radio broadcast of the game after the final buzzer.
It was in the SEC Tournament last year that Auburn blitzed Tennessee in the finals to win the championship on a storm from the No. 5 seed. This time, Auburn enters as the No. 2 seed, with Saturday’s big rebound from two straight losses helping vault the Tigers into that position.
Auburn out-rebounded the Vols with 42 boards to Tennessee’s 26, and charged to an offensive explosion.
Pearl said postgame that Tennessee entered the game only giving up 58 points per game at home this season. Auburn flipped that number and scored 85.
“We played great,” Pearl said. “Samir Doughty — that basket had to look like it was as big as the ocean. Austin Wiley, ‘man’ rebounds in there. J’Von McCormick’s speed and quickness, I think, was really a factor.
“We played great,” he said later. “Our offense was so sharp.”
Auburn finishes its regular season at 25-6 overall and 12-6 in the SEC.
The win comes after Auburn lost two straight, first dropping a 73-66 loss at Kentucky last weekend then losing 78-75 in a disappointing home finale against Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Auburn went to Knoxville only 8-47 against the Tennessee on a Vols home floor. Saturday, Auburn notched its ninth-ever win in Knoxville. With the loss, Tennessee dropped to 17-14 and 9-9, its NCAA Tournament bubble maybe burst.
Pearl rose to prominence coaching Tennessee from 2006-11. In 2018 he snapped a 20-year Auburn losing streak in Knoxville, earning what was then Auburn’s first win over the Vols there since 1998. Last season Auburn beat top-five Tennessee in a thrilling upset to close the regular season in Auburn Arena, then the Tigers beat UT in a crowning moment in that tournament championship game.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Auburn beat Tennessee 73-66 in Auburn.
Auburn has now won five straight games against Tennessee for the first time in program history.
