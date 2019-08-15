Former Charles Henderson standout Richard McBryde has enrolled at SMU as a grad transfer, according to the school.
McBryde, a linebacker, was at Auburn since 2015, missing all of last year with a neck injury suffered in preseason camp. He will have two years of eligibility at SMU.
He was a former four-star recruit out of Charles Henderson, graduating from the Troy high school in 2015.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder redshirted his first year at Auburn and played as a reserve linebacker and on special teams in 2016, a season he recorded two tackles against Arkansas and had a pass break-up against Alabama A&M.
In 2017, he earned four tackles, one for a loss, at Missouri and had two tackles against Louisiana-Monroe and two more in the SEC Championship against Georgia.
McBryde played at Charles Henderson under head coach Brad McCoy, recording 147 tackles his senior year, including 74 solos and seven quarterback sacks. He participated in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
He was a finalist in both 2013 and 2014 for the Class 5A ASWA Lineman of the Year award and was named the defensive player of the year in the state of Alabama by USA Today his senior season.
