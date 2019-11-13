Former Headland baseball standout and 2018 Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year Chase Wilkerson has signed to continue his career at Auburn University.
Wilkerson spent last season at San Jacinto (Texas) College and will remain with that program through this spring before transferring to Auburn.
A standout pitcher, infielder and hitter as a prep star, Wilkerson was utilized primarily as a third baseman last season at San Jacinto. He hit for a .291 average in 52 games with three home runs, 18 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
As a senior at Headland, he compiled an 8-1 record with a 1.55 ERA with 85 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings. Wilkerson had a Wiregrass-best .535 batting average (53-of-99) and a .611 on-base percentage (third best in area). The 53 hits were fourth most in the area.
“They’re looking at me two-way,” Wilkerson said of Auburn. “They really like me as a pitcher and they said they will give me an opportunity to hit as well.”
Wilkerson, who was the Class 5A Player of the Year as a senior, signed the scholarship on Wednesday morning in Texas.
“I wanted to go somewhere closer to home and they have a great program and Butch (Thompson) is a great coach,” Wilkerson said. “I’m excited to play for them – being back close to my friends and family so they can come watch me play more.”
Wilkerson was a Florida State signee following his senior season at Headland, but instead switched to San Jacinto, a powerhouse junior college program located in Houston.
“It’s just been a great experience coming out here,” Wilkerson said. “I knew I needed to come out here and develop a few more things and get ready for the big stage.
“They’ve been great with me and have developed me more as a hitter and pitcher – mentally and physically. It’s honestly been great living on my own and getting to experience new things.”
Wilkerson said the contact with Auburn began while he was at San Jacinto.
“I actually reached out to them because it’s close to home and is a great school and a great program, and I just thought it could be a good fit,” Wilkerson said. “I saw the way he’s (Thompson) developed players in the past and I’ve heard he’s an outstanding coach and I want to get to experience playing for him.”
Watching Auburn compete in the College World Series last year certainly got Wilkerson’s attention.
“They had a really great year and I feel like this year they’re going to have another great year,” Wilkerson said. “I feel like when I get there next year I can help them and we can go to the World Series again – maybe win it all.”
