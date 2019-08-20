AUBURN - The chosen son has his chance.
True freshman quarterback Bo Nix has been named Auburn’s starter for the Tigers’ opening game against Oregon, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday afternoon.
Nix is the son of legendary Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix.
Nix battled redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood for the starting nod this spring and in fall camp.
Check back later for an updated story.
