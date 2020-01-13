AUBURN —Jack Bicknell Jr., a successful coach at the collegiate and professional level for over three decades, has been named the offensive line coach at Auburn, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Monday.
Bicknell, who was at Ole Miss the previous three seasons as offensive line coach, has 33 years of coaching experience, including 25 years in college and seven seasons in the National Football League.
“Jack has a wealth of coaching experience and success in all levels of football, including the last three years in the SEC,” Malzahn said. “He has been a part of a Super Bowl championship team and been a head coach collegiately. Jack’s diverse and extensive resume will be valuable in developing our offensive line unit. We’re very excited to have Jack join our staff here at Auburn.”
This past season at Ole Miss, the Rebels were second in the Southeastern Conference and ninth nationally in rushing averaging 251.2 yards rushing per game. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee averaged 113.7 yards rushing per game, good for first in the SEC and eighth nationally.
“I’m fired up to be joining a tradition-rich program like Auburn. Auburn has always been known as a blue-collar, hard-working team that has achieved a tremendous amount of success,” Bicknell said. “I am very appreciative of Coach Malzahn for this opportunity. He and Coach Morris are very well respected offensive minds in the game of football and I can’t wait to work with them and the rest of the Auburn staff.”
Bicknell spent eight seasons as the head coach at Louisiana Tech (1999-2006), where his 43 victories are still the third-most in school history. Following the 2001 season, he was named WAC Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a conference championship in its first year of membership. Bicknell also served as the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach from 1997-98.
Bicknell joined the Ole Miss staff after spending two seasons as assistant offensive line coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. Working with offensive line coach John Benton, Bicknell assisted to guide the Dolphins’ offensive line that helped protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill during a pair of 4,000-yard passing seasons. Bicknell’s line also paved the way for running back Lamar Miller to rush for 1,971 yards over the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.