AUBURN – The scoreboard clock wasn’t the only thing malfunctioning for Auburn during a rather blah 24-6 win over Tulane Saturday night.
The offensive line wasn’t getting much push and the run game was pathetic as a whole. Auburn rushed for 20 lousy yards in the first half and 173 total – much of that coming late in the game as Tulane wilted.
Tailback Boobee Whitlow lost a fumble on a 4th-and-1 try just inside Tulane territory with just more than eight minutes to play in the opening quarter as a sign of the struggles to come. Whitlow also fumbled in the fourth quarter. He did run for 96 yards on 23 carries in the game, so the effort was good.
Quarterback Bo Nix was way off on his passes – throwing a handful nowhere near intended receivers – and badly overthrowing Will Hastings running free late in the first half on what would have likely been a touchdown. Eli Stove, a target early and often, couldn’t hold on to the ones that were within his grasp.
And when Nix did loft a nice long bomb on target down the middle of the field late in the first quarter, Anthony Schwartz couldn’t hold on to what could have been the first big play of the game. Nor could Sal Cannella hold on to what should have been an easy catch over the middle a bit later in the opening stanza.
Defensively, the secondary showed flaws.
Noah Igbinoghene had a near interception slip through his hands during a drive that would end with the first points of the game on a 44-yard Green Wave field goal. Early in the third quarter, a double-pass from Tulane was dropped in the end zone with the defender trailing.
It’s suffice to say Auburn came out looking drowsy on a steamy night at Jordan-Hare Stadium against a Tulane team that was licking its chops with an upset in mind.
An Auburn bunch that was riding the momentum of an electrifying comeback over Oregon a week ago and holding a No. 10 national ranking looked rather ordinary at best.
Auburn finally got in gear at times, though it sputtered often and never clicked on all cylinders.
Early in the second quarter, a quick screen to Whitlow turned into a 25-yard completion with a wall of blockers leading the way. Two plays later, Nix found Hastings over the middle and the speedy senior twisted and turned his way into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.
Later in the period, Seth Williams made a fine catch for 40 yards with a Tulane player draped around him at the 1. Unfortunately, Williams appeared to have injured a shoulder and didn’t return.
On the next play, Whitlow took a direct snap, leaped high and was pushed back 3 yards. On second down, Stove got a handoff around right end and found the end zone. Auburn led 14-3 after Anders Carlson knocked through the extra point and was up 14-6 at halftime.
The third quarter wasn’t much better, though an 82-yard, 11-play drive that ate 5:20 off the clock resulting in a 14-yard touchdown run by Whitlow was certainly a positive note in an otherwise uninspiring performance.
Auburn’s offense is going to be sporadic at times this season with the true freshman Nix guiding the way. Such is to be expected. It was evident in Week 1 against a strong opponent and even more evident in Week 2 against a weaker foe.
The rookie QB will have to be better in the coming weeks, as will all those wearing the orange and blue on that side of the football. The defense will have to shoulder the load in the meantime and has some shoring up to do as well.
With Auburn’s monstrous schedule ahead, a loss to Tulane – and yes, Tulane is better than Tulane teams of old – would have wiped out everything that was positive about the opening-week win over Oregon.
Yet Auburn held it together, eventually made enough plays to pull away and the defense did its thing in preserving the win.
Auburn gets another cupcake next week when Kent State comes to town before the SEC season cranks up.
The clock is ticking down to get things straightened out; though don’t rely on the Jordan-Hare Stadium scoreboard to keep count.
It evidently needs some fine tuning just like this football team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.