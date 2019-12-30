TAMPA, FLA. — Kam Martin doesn’t have any regrets.
He’s leaving Auburn football on Wednesday with his head held high.
And he’s leaving it with his running backs room in fine shape moving forward.
Auburn’s veteran tailback plays his last game in orange and blue at the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, along with all his other fellow senior teammates. For Martin, he does so knowing he’s helped shape a bright future for the Tigers at his position group.
Martin’s been through a long journey on the Plains. He signed with Baylor as a Texas high school star then scandal pushed him to Auburn. He’s been patient, prepared when needed, and a consummate teammate guiding talented younger stars like JaTarvious Whitlow and D.J. Williams under his wing and onto the playing field. And more talent is on the way, with five-star prospect Tank Bigsby signed.
Martin may not have the eye-popping stats or the individual accolades like some players chase. But he rides off proud to be an “Auburn man” — and proud to have helped lay the foundation for the future of the Tiger backfield.
“They’re going to be special,” Martin said of the young crop shortly after practice this week and standing under the bleachers at the University of Tampa’s soccer stadium.
It’s here where Martin is cherishing his last ride as a Tiger. The team is practicing between palm trees on the way to the Outback Bowl in the NFL’s Raymond James Stadium.
“They have a good running back coach in Coach Cadillac Williams,” Martin said, looking ahead. “He works us all hard. And I feel like that group is going to be real special — right now and going into the future. When they add Tank, they’re going to be really good.”
Bigsby will join Auburn’s star back Whitlow, and Williams, the breakout star from the LSU game, plus speedster Shaun Shivers, who made his name in the Alabama game, among others like Mark Antony-Richards and Harold Joiner.
They’re bound for big things — maybe even more yards and touchdowns than Martin has tallied — but the veteran has a clear conscious and is ready to see it, with some lasting lessons to impart on the way out.
“Man, just work hard, I’d say,” he said on what he wants to pass on to the next crew. “Don’t take things light. Just do everything the right way.
“I feel like those guys are going to grow up and do everything the right way.”
Martin did that — all the way to this end.
“I’ve been having little flashbacks and stuff, when I was a freshman,” Martin said. “Things have hit me a little bit. But I feel like I'm going to be alright.
“A kid like me coming from a small town — Port Arthur, Texas — most people don’t have the opportunity to come from that town to here,” he went on, thinking back. “I could’ve went anywhere. I had offers from pretty much everybody. I was the top running back out of Texas. I could’ve went to Baylor, could've went to Texas. But I chose to come to Auburn. I felt like it was going to be a real good decision for me. I felt like it was going to help me become a better man.”
Now he has the chance to cherish one more game as an Auburn player.
Then he can start the rest of his life as an Auburn man.
“My time at Auburn has been real special,” Martin said. “A lot of my teammates, they love me. I love my teammates. I feel like we’re going to finish out on top.”
