AUBURN - Auburn coach Bruce Pearl can add one more problem to the list.
Yes, Auburn’s point guards are shooting a little cold. Yes, they’ve turned it over too much. Yes, they could stand to dish more assists.
But there’s one more problem bouncing into the backcourt on Saturday: His name is Ashton Hagans.
Auburn’s J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty will be challenged by the player Pearl says is probably best point guard in the SEC when Kentucky and Auburn tip off at 5 p.m. in Auburn Arena — and for them, just like every other Auburn player lining up against Kentucky’s team of all-stars, they’re set to see both a challenge and an opportunity.
Hagans is scoring 13.2 points per game. He leads the SEC in assists with 7.2 per game, and leads the league in steals with 2.2 per game. And the sensational sophomore has game on defense that’s garnered praise from coaches like Pearl from around the conference.
It’ll be a tough test for Auburn’s guards, who have seen their share of struggles in recent games. Doughty hasn’t shot it as well as he’s wanted. He’s only hit 27.9-percent of his shots in the last five games. McCormick turned the ball over a season-high nine times at Ole Miss on Tuesday.
Auburn hasn’t lost faith in them. Their numbers on offense sag sometimes when they’re expending so much energy being great defenders, Pearl has said before.
But against Hagans and the Wildcats, they just might need to be great all around the floor.
“Ashton Hagans is probably the best point guard in the league, like coach (John) Calipari says,” Pearl said Thursday when looking ahead to the game. “He just affects winning with his defense, his ability to make plays, his assist-to-turnover ratio, to what kind of competitor he is.”
And he joked when he was asked about the struggles for Auburn’s guards in recent games — laughing when he said that things weren’t going to get better with Hagans coming to town to face them.
Pearl’s relationship with Hagans goes back. Hagans is from Cartersville, Ga. Pearl brags about being one of the first coaches at a major program to offer him. And he likes to laugh about the time he told Hagans early on that he’d be getting a Kentucky offer eventually, and how Pearl predicted he’d break the coach’s heart when he got it. And with good reason, because of what Pearl saw in him.
Kentucky’s roster is loaded with four McDonald’s All-Americans, but none of them are the first player Pearl mentions when talking about Kentucky. Hagans is.
Hagans is seemingly the one who worries him most, because Pearl knows just what he’s capable of doing.
On the other side, Doughty and McCormick have the chance to break out of their recent slumps against him. They’ll both surely be tasked to defend him for a fair share of today’s game.
And on the other end they’ll be tasked with making sure the bright lights don’t melt Auburn as ballhandlers for the Tigers.
“You just have to go to their strengths and hide their weaknesses,” Pearl said, still confident in their abilities despite their recent struggles.
“Clearly we need to not turn the ball over like we did and play within ourselves a little bit,” he said.
Doughty is Auburn’s leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game. McCormick is averaging 11.1 points per game. Neither is scoring at the clip of Jared Harper and Bryce Brown from last year’s Final Four team and the Tigers’ epic Elite Eight win over Kentucky in the last NCAA Tournament.
But they’re their own men and they bring their own talents to Auburn’s backcourt.
The Tigers may just need those talents on full display against the powerhouse from the bluegrass.
“Jared and Bryce were huge factors in our matchups against Kentucky. They’re obviously not there,” Pearl said. “We’ve got other strengths. We’ve got to continue to defend and rebound. We’ve got balanced scoring.
“I would say, if anything, those guys need to continue to focus on playmaking for others and taking better care of the ball. I think that that could really help us and help them.”
