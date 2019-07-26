AUBURN – Out in the heat, under the summer sun, Auburn is already chasing down dreams.
Fall camp is still a week or so away, and football’s opening weekend looms even further off, but Auburn’s been working to run down opponents in summer workouts — and that’s where Auburn could’ve made some of its biggest strides going into 2019, Tigers defensive line coach Rodney Garner said.
The coaches’ time with players is limited in the summer. Outside of lifting and running with the strength and conditioning coaches, any throwing and catching or football-related drills are left up to players in voluntary workouts. If players want to work on something in their own time, they have to get together themselves, and hold each other accountable.
But that’s where Auburn’s strong returning leadership could make a difference for the Tigers in building this 2019 team.
In fact, out in the summer heat, that’s where teams are forged, Garner said.
“That’s where you build your teams, in winter workouts and early summer workouts, and pre-camp — That’s a lot where you’re building your football team and I do think it’s really important,” Garner said Thursday, before speaking to the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club at the Wynfrey in Hoover. “We do have some really good leadership.”
For Auburn, it starts in that defensive line room, led by Garner.
Star defensive tackle Derrick Brown is often touted as a leader for the Tigers on and off the field. He could’ve been picked in the first round of the NFL Draft last spring had he chosen to enter, most analysts projected.
Right there on the defensive line with him stand Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe, two more pro prospects, both back at Auburn and back to lead the Tigers, especially on defense.
In summer, when coaches are away, teams with strong leadership can make steps forward in the chase toward excellence in 2019, Garner agreed.
“I think guys have got to hold guys accountable,” Garner said. “There’s something about that peer pressure. When they’re holding each other to that fire — it’s different than when I’m doing it,” he smiled.
“They expect me to do it. But when they’re willing to call each other out, that’s when you’ve got a chance to do something.”
With a set of strong voices leading the locker room, Garner and the rest of the Auburn coaches hope to see their players performing at a new level after a strong summer once camp opens in August.
Then, the true test comes when Auburn opens its season Aug. 31 against Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.