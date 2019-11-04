AUBURN - The chase is on now.
Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson are neck-and-neck again in their race for awards, with three games left for Auburn’s superstar ‘fat’ guys to pull away and win their friendly wager — competitive as always, and always welcoming more jokes to use to pick at one another.
Brown and Davidson are making child’s play of the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Award. The award has been given out 10 times this season, with the two of them winning it six times total. The two standouts, bound for the NFL Draft this spring, have earned it three times each and have made a competition out of who can win it the most.
Davidson won it twice in Auburn’s first three games, and Brown vowed to catch up. He did at mid-season before Davidson won another.
Monday when the conference announced its weekly awards again, Brown made sure everyone knew it was a tie game again.
“Just want to take the time to make sure you see it’s all equal,” Brown posted to Twitter, tagging Davidson’s account.
“You will lose.”
Auburn’s two towering seniors on the defensive line are both touted pro prospects. Brown has wowed fans with his powerful play inside while Davidson has been a highlight reel at defensive end.
Together they’ve made dominating the SEC’s weekly awards list a laughing matter.
“He probably got it this week. Whatever. He’s fat,” Brown joked after the Arkansas game, after Davidson opened the win forcing a strip-sack fumble on the opening series and setting the tone for a blowout win.
“He would have more sacks if he wasn’t so fat. He called me fat last week,” he said, recalling when Davidson ragged on Brown for tripping on a big fumble return at Florida.
The highlights go on and on. Every game, it seems, Auburn’s big guys are doing something special to turn heads — in the stands, and apparently, in the league office.
“When I got the first two, he was like, ‘Oh, I just can’t let Marlon get all of them like that,’” Davidson said after that Arkansas game. “Yeah, it just started to build competition. Hopefully I can get it this week.”
He did, pulling back ahead in the chase after winning it for the third time. Davidson won the award during Auburn’s wins over Tulane and Kent State this season, before Brown won it in Auburn’s games against Texas A&M and Florida.
Davidson broke the tie by winning the award during Auburn’s game at Arkansas, before Brown knotted it up again with his performance against Ole Miss.
Davidson is fourth in the SEC with 5.5 sacks, with Brown at 11th with four. Davidson’s second on the list when adjusted to per-game averages, after missing Auburn’s game against Ole Miss with lower back tightness.
Davidson’s also tied for second in the conference in tackles for loss with nine on the season, while Brown is in a tie for seventh with eight.
As a team, Auburn’s tied for the lead in the conference in tackles for loss and second in sacks.
Auburn is off this week before its showdown with No. 6 Georgia on Nov. 16, then its tune-up with Samford on Nov. 23 before the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.
