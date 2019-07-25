AUBURN --- Gus Malzahn is feeling the pressure. He’ll admit it.
There’s no sense hiding it or denying it at this point. Auburn’s head coach has heard the critics all around him, as he’s ridden toward his seventh season in charge on the Plains.
It could be his last. It could be a roaring success that re-paints his tenure at Auburn. Either way, he’s stepping into a new year with all his school’s supporters watching him closely.
And, either way, he says he’s used to it.
Malzahn shrugged off talk about hot seats, buyouts and calls for his job last week at SEC Media Days — not by denying that the talk is out there, but by simply saying he expects to hear it in his position.
Better yet: He says he likes it.
“Yeah, you know, I’ve got a job that expects to win championships,” Malzahn said in a sharp suit last Thursday, sitting on a couch on the third floor of the Wynfrey in Hoover. “I knew that when I took this job.
“I love the fact that that’s part of the job description here.”
Now one of the SEC’s longest-tenured active head coaches after taking the job before the 2013 season, Malzahn would have you think he’s heard it all, from whispers to shouts, during his time at Auburn that’s seen his Tigers make runs toward championships and suffer some heartbreaking defeats.
Auburn made it to the national title game his first season. The team made it to the SEC Championship Game in 2017, shortly before he signed a new seven-year, $49 million contract with Auburn.
In those years, he’ll say, things are great. In other times, when Auburn’s fallen short of those championship expectations, he says he hears the talk.
For him, he says he’s glad those expectations are set so high at Auburn.
“In the years you don’t win championships, you hear stuff like this,” he said, meeting with the local media in Hoover before his turn up on the main stage at the SEC’s annual media circus. He repeated some the same thoughts then. “I guess I’ve been a head coach six years, and four of those years, you hear hot seat this, hot seat that. That’s just part of this job. So I understand that.”
Up on the main stage, he called this year’s chatter “the same rodeo.”
It’s out there. The buyout Auburn would’ve had to have paid Malzahn to fire him after last fall would’ve reached upwards of $32 million, per USA Today’s annually compiled database of coaches’ contracts, with it being so soon after his new deal was signed in 2017.
Still, amid that chatter, Auburn athletics director Allen Greene felt the need to pen an open letter to supporters last December reaffirming his support for Malzahn.
As upset as Auburn fans were then, Malzahn wants fans to think he was just as upset.
“We weren’t happy with the way that we only won eight games last year. I know our players weren’t,” Malzahn said.
“That’s just part of this job description,” he added. “I love that fact — and we need to play our best football.”
Auburn opens its season against Oregon on Aug. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.