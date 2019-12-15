AUBURN — Gus Malzahn and Chad Morris have a lot of planning to do.
That includes deciding who’ll call plays for Auburn next season, which is still to be determined.
But Morris has arrived at Auburn and the two are putting their heads together, now as the scene shifts to the practice field after the Tigers opened bowl workouts on Sunday in Auburn.
Malzahn said Sunday night that they will decide after the upcoming Outback Bowl how they’ll call plays next season. In the meantime, Malzahn is going to continue to call plays in the bowl game as Morris gets acclimated to the rest of the coaching staff.
Either way, the gears are turning now as they’ve started their work together.
And, either way, Malzahn said, Morris is going to have a “great influence” on the offense next year.
“That is really big for me and really big for Auburn,” Malzahn said of that dream team-up with Morris, which has now come true on the practice field.
“It’s going to be real exciting next year.”
Auburn plays Minnesota in the Outback Bowl at noon on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.
Morris spent most of Sunday’s practice getting to know the players and fitting in with the staff, Malzahn said on Sunday. Morris hasn’t been introduced to the media in Auburn just yet. But Malzahn said the new offensive coordinator’s first day on the job was a lot like his former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s was last season, with the team operating as it has all season and with Morris easing into the system.
The bowl game will be more of the same, too, Malzahn said, with Morris up in the box as the staff’s eye in the sky as Malzahn calls plays from the sideline.
As for Sunday’s practice, Malzahn said his focus was for the team to knock the rust off after its layoff from the Iron Bowl, with another focus on the work by younger players and some scrimmaging involving the youngsters at the end of the workout.
“He’s kind of in evaluation mode of everything, and watching our offense, kind of learning how we’ve done things,” Malzahn said of Morris. “But I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. We’ll get a good plan together as far as going to the next season, going into spring.
“He’ll give us a lot of new ideas, and I think he’ll really help us in a lot of ways.”
Morris comes to Auburn after a stint as the head coach at Arkansas. He was one of the most coveted offensive coordinators in college football during his time at Clemson from 2011-14 before he became head coach at SMU and then Arkansas.
“He’s one of, in my opinion, one of the best offensive guys out there,” Malzahn said. “He’s just trying to get acclimated, getting used to our players and how we operate and all that.” But Malzahn seems sure that it won’t be long before Morris is making his impact.
“We’re real excited about the future with Chad and having him be a part,” he said.
Auburn will practice this week in Auburn before shifting to the bowl site next week and preparing for kickoff on New Year’s Day.
