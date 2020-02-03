AUBURN - Bruce Pearl compares this stretch for to a frantic Saturday in a golf tournament.
They call that ‘moving day’ in the golf world, in which players surge up the leaderboard or flounder under pressure trying to position themselves to make a big run in Sunday’s final round.
Auburn hasn’t reached the home stretch of its SEC season quite yet. There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played. But after this week, he figures, he’ll know whether his team is in position to compete for the conference championship.
Auburn plays at Arkansas Tuesday night after last Saturday’s throwdown with Kentucky, and ahead of two more critical games looming against LSU and Alabama all in the next eight days.
The leaderboard is going to shuffle, Pearl figures. And Auburn’s going to need to put itself in good position for the final push. So he calls this ‘moving week.’
“I don’t think I have many golf guys in my locker room,” he smirked, “but I told them that this week is the moving week.
“We’re either going to put ourselves in position to compete for the conference championship — or not — this week.”
Auburn (19-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) takes on Arkansas (16-5, 4-4) at 6 p.m. in Fayetteville, Ark. The game is set to be broadcast on SEC Network.
Auburn surged up to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday after last Saturday’s instant-classic 75-66 win over powerhouse Kentucky on the Plains.
But Auburn didn’t get much time to rest or celebrate. In Arkansas, the Tigers face the fourth-highest-ranked SEC team in the NET rankings, which despite a .500 record in SEC play has seemingly proven it can play with any team in the conference on any given night.
Arkansas has one of the best overall records in the conference and it has lost two SEC games by just two points, including a 79-77 loss on the road at the LSU team which tops the SEC standings.
Arkansas is coached by first-year head coach Eric Musselman who once coached the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. He got Arkansas off to an 8-0 start to this season, putting his own handprint on the program while using plenty of the speedy players recruited by former coach Mike Anderson from Nolan Richardson’s coaching tree to employ the old ‘Forty Minutes of Hell’ gameplan.
“They do a really nice job,” Pearl said. “He’s got them playing with confidence. He’s got some terrific perimeter players that, again, makes it really hard to match up. They’ll have four guards out there — they don’t have a true center.
“That will certainly be part of our gameplan, to get (center Austin Wiley) the ball, get him inside, get him some good deep touches,” he added. “But they don’t make it easy because they know it’s where we’re going, because that’s where we have the advantage.”
After Tuesday's game Auburn is set for another colossal ranked-versus-ranked home game on a second consecutive Saturday, when the Tigers host No. 18 LSU (17-4, 8-0). Then on Feb. 12 Auburn hosts rival Alabama (12-9, 4-4).
This Arkansas game represents the halfway point of Auburn’s SEC schedule. It will be Auburn’s ninth game out of the 18 conference games on the slate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.