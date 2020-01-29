Bruce Pearl pointed at each of his five starters.
He was sweating in the locker room under The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Tuesday night, where Auburn was on the ropes.
Down 17 at halftime, struggling through the same kind of problems that plagued the Tigers in two straight road losses and seemingly halfway into a third, Auburn’s head coach told his starting five during the break that the group was down 14 in the plus-minus metric, which measures the game’s scoring when certain players were on the floor.
Auburn had been through this before at Alabama and at Florida. Wearing frustrated faces around the locker room, the Tigers surely could’ve felt it happening all over again.
But Pearl wouldn’t give up on them. Pearl wouldn’t bench them.
Pearl was going to make them dig out of this themselves.
“I’m not changing the starting lineup,” he told the locker room, in a scene revealed on video released on the team’s social media pages on Wednesday. “You understand?”
Then his voice erupted.
“I ain’t changing it!” he bellowed. “I’m sticking with my boys! I’m sticking with you, and I’m sticking with you, and you and you. Do you hear me?”
They did.
Auburn came back from 19 down to beat Ole Miss in double overtime on Tuesday night, tying the third-biggest comeback effort in program history, and in one stretch bucking the ugly trend that had marred the Tigers this month.
Auburn played poorly and shot even worse in the first half, calling back memories to the 18-2 team’s only two losses, at Alabama on Jan. 15 and at Florida on Jan. 18.
The Tigers come back home to Auburn Arena with two wins in the time between, but once Auburn left its home floor again at Ole Miss, familiar problems reared up again.
This time, though, Auburn clawed out of the hole. And with a comeback for the record books, the Tigers put away the ghosts of those last two losses and put them in position to roar into Saturday’s showdown with Kentucky.
“Adversity reveals character,” Pearl said postgame on the Auburn Sports Network radio broadcast. “I thought our team showed a lot of character and a lot of heart. I think those seniors didn’t quit.”
Samir Doughty scored 17 points all after halftime, while Isaac Okoro scored 14 points and the game-winner in double overtime. Danjel Purifoy scored 13 and J’Von McCormick 12. They represented Auburn’s starting five along with Austin Wiley, who had eight points and nine rebounds and was key in Auburn winning the rebounding battle 45-33.
Aside from Okoro, the other four also represent Auburn’s senior leadership — along with senior Anfernee McLemore, who scored a team-high 19 points off the bench.
“The seniors, every time we were in the huddle or at halftime, they said to keep to our head up,” Okoro said postgame. “‘We’re still in this game. We’re not hitting shots but we’re going to hit shots in the second half.’ And that’s what we did.”
Call it a monkey off the back for Auburn, who seemed on the wrong end of the barrel of the team’s third straight road loss, but muscled back out of it in a way the team hopes pulls them out of that troublesome trend.
“These are the kind of wins you’ve got to have if we’re hanging in there in this thing,” Pearl said. “It’s a crazy league.”
Plenty eyes around the league will be focused on Auburn Arena on Saturday for a top 20 battle.
The Tigers tip off against the SEC’s greatest traditional power Kentucky, at 5 p.m. An eight-time national champion, the Wildcats always bring spectacle wherever they step on the court. ESPN’s basketball version of College GameDay is being broadcast live from Auburn for the first time ever on Saturday morning.
Auburn (18-2, 4-2) enters ranked No. 17 and third in the SEC standings, while Kentucky (16-4, 5-1) is No. 13 nationally and second in the conference behind LSU (6-0).
