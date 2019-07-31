AUBURN – Gus Malzahn has no idea who his starting quarterback is going to be.
There’s just 30 days left before the season opener, and his defensive line coach Rodney Garner is still trying to fill a hole at defensive tackle, too. Linebackers coach Travis Williams is holding an eraser close to the drawing board as he fills out his own depth chart, and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is still searching for his H-back.
Several position battles highlight the storylines circling the 2019 Tigers, as they get set to hit the practice field for the first time this fall on Friday afternoon.
Quarterback
There’s no secret as to what’s going to be the biggest story of preseason practice. Auburn is still searching for its starter behind center. Before summer, Malzahn narrowed down the competition to redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and freshman Bo Nix.
He maintains he has no clue who’s going to be the starter, that their play on the field in practice this fall will determine that. The head coach said at SEC Media Days that he’s hopeful a clear starter will emerge and that Auburn will have one clear-cut leader at quarterback.
Auburn’s Cord Sandberg will be third behind them. Former quarterback Malik Willis transferred to Liberty in the summer after Malzahn said Gatewood and Nix were the candidates for the starting job.
Defensive tackle
Auburn’s defensive line is already being touted as one of the best in the country, with standouts Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe all back, and talented young players set to rotate in behind them.
The only question up front is who will line up at defensive tackle next to Brown on the interior.
Last week at a speaking engagement in the Birmingham area, Garner said that junior Tyrone Truesdell, sophomore Coynis Miller and junior Daquan Newkirk are all defensive tackles who could fill that spot.
Brown is the star of that group at one defensive tackle spot. Davidson plays defensive end, while Coe plays opposite him at the other end at the pass-rushing “Buck” position.
Then-senior Dontavius Russell plugged that other defensive tackle gap for Auburn last fall, before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars this spring.
Linebacker
Auburn’s three seniors in the middle of last year’s defense are all gone, and where a reliable, dependable veteran group once stood at linebacker for Auburn, a set of unproven younger players will have to step in.
Rising juniors K.J. Britt and Chandler Wooten waited behind Deshaun Davis and Darrell Williams on the depth chart at middle linebacker and strong side linebacker, respectively, last year. Davis and Williams are both gone, as is the old starter at weak side linebacker, Montavius Atkinson. Rising sophomore Zakoby McClain was behind him on the depth chart last year.
Also in the fold is prized signee Owen Pappoe, ranked as the country’s No. 1 outside linebacker prospect by ESPN and 247Sports before he signed with Auburn last December.
Tight end and H-back
Auburn has talent to play in this pivotal spot as the wild-card 11th man in Malzahn’s offensive scheme, but questions remain on who’ll win playing time, and how the Auburn offense will use them.
John Samuel Shenker is back after shining in spots and catching a touchdown against Georgia last year. Spencer Nigh is another returner. They’ll be joined by 6-foot-3 graduate transfer tight end Jay Jay Wilson – who came to Auburn this summer from Arizona State — and new signees Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm.
Chandler Cox played H-back for Auburn last year, before he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the spring.
