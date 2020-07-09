AUBURN --- The ACC is expected to move toward a conference-only football schedule this fall in a decision which would cancel Auburn’s game with North Carolina set for Sept. 12, according to a report by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.
McMurphy reported Thursday afternoon that the ACC is expected in that way to follow the Big Ten, which announced earlier Thursday that its fall sports teams would only play in the conference this season, if at all, pending medical guidelines.
The Ivy League on Wednesday suspended all sports until January, ruling out fall football altogether.
The ACC’s move would affect Auburn’s football schedule for the first time since the coronavirus swept across the country. This week, North Carolina paused voluntary workouts after a rash of COVID-19 positives broke out within the athletics department.
Auburn and North Carolina were scheduled to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as part of the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game.
In its announcement of the matchup, the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game touted its total team payouts average $5.2 million, which would presumably be lost out on by Auburn and North Carolina without the game being played.
