Cam Newton has reached an agreement to join the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
Newton is set to compete for the starting spot left by Tom Brady in a power move made by the former MVP and the NFL’s strongest powerhouse. If it becomes a winning gamble, the move could revive Newton’s career and make the strong even stronger. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted to Twitter reporting that the agreement is a one-year, incentive-laden deal.
Newton will enter a New England backfield already housing a fellow former Auburn quarterback in Jarrett Stidham.
Newton left the Carolina Panthers on harsh terms earlier this offseason after top-to-bottom changes within that organization. Newton is a certified star in the NFL, winning the league MVP in 2015 while leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He won the Heisman Trophy and the national championship at Auburn in 2010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.